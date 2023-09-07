Procter And Gamble Becomes Newest Titanium Sponsor at TAG Oral Care Center For Excellence To Expand Access To Dental Care In Illinois

P&G joins Straumann, National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, and Henry Schein, Inc. to enable the center to provide free dental care to underserved populations of Illinois

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aspen Group announced Procter and Gamble (P&G) as its latest Titanium Sponsor to help expand access to oral health care for underserved populations through the TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence (OCC) – a state-of-the-art clinical facility designed to provide comprehensive dental care at no cost to underserved Illinois residents. P&G brands Crest and Oral-B are donating oral hygiene kits including a smart electric toothbrush to all patients receiving implant therapy at the OCC. The donation will help these patients maintain their health following their treatment at the innovative care facility.

"Our sponsors make expanding access to care at the TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence possible. This year, we are thrilled to announce P&G as a Titanium Sponsor," said Dr. Julie Franstve-Hawley, executive director of the TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence. "Crest and Oral-B's donation will ensure that care extends beyond the treatment we provide at the OCC. Thanks to P&G, our patients will have the tools they need to help stay on top of their oral health year-round."

P&G joins Straumann, National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, and Henry Schein, Inc. as Titanium Sponsors. Straumann has played a fundamental role in facilitating the Oral Care Center with needed equipment and supplies. Straumann's support includes surgical motors, surgical kits, and additional demonstration kits for hands on learning. Straumann provides all implants for the OCC, valued at $3 million annually. The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, with support from Henry Schein Cares, the global corporate social responsibility program of Henry Schein, Inc., provides consumables and instruments valued at more than $500K annually.

"Corporate contributions to the TAG Oral Care Center go toward servicing as many deserving patients as possible. The OCC fills a critical gap in patient care, aiming to change the lives of 2,500 underserved patients every year in Illinois," continued Frantsve-Hawley.

Opened in July 2022, the OCC has already served over 800 patients in the 25,000 sq. ft. clinic. Its mission is to provide comprehensive dental care at no cost to underserved patients and is the first service and training facility of its kind equipped to provide full-service, comprehensive dental treatments including fillings, extractions, non-surgical periodontal treatment, dental implants and associated restorations, 3D-imaging and scanning, and restorative dentistry, including dentures and implants. To qualify for free care, patients must be Illinois residents who are eligible for Medicaid or who are uninsured with a household income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

About TAG - The Aspen Group

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four healthcare support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic Studio℠ . Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

