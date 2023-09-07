Jakson Solar Partners with Ariel Re to Elevate Credibility and Assurance in Solar PV Modules

Jakson Group gears up for the global market, ready to participate in the upcoming RE+ 2023, Las Vegas, USA

NEW DELHI, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakson Solar, a leading module manufacturer in India, and part of Jakson Group, a leading Indian energy and infrastructure conglomerate, has forged a strategic partnership with Ariel Re, a Lloyd's of London Syndicate and its Clean Energy division, a prominent provider of Technology Performance Insurance globally. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as it solidifies Jakson's unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier solar PV modules while enhancing long-term reliability and financial appeal for PV projects. Simultaneously, it bolsters Jakson Solar's ambitions to extend its presence in global markets.

Under this strategic partnership, Jakson Solar will extend long-term Product & Performance Warranties with investment grade (re)insurance for their Solar PV Modules ranging from 400Wp to 600Wp.

Jakson Solar's state-of-the-art, fully automated manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, India, is renowned for producing a wide range of PV modules, encompassing both Mono-facial (Helia Range) and Bi-facial (Helia Plus Range) Modules. These modules are backed by a Product Warranty of 12 Years and a Performance Warranty extending up to 25 Years (30 Years for Glass-Glass Modules). This comprehensive warranty coverage reflects Jakson Solar's strong commitment to product quality and longevity.

Mr. Bharat Gupta, Director – Jakson Solar (International Business), speaking on this collaboration said, "We are thrilled to partner with Ariel Re. This firmly establishes Jakson as a front-runner among India's solar module manufacturers, with a remarkable manufacturing capacity of 1.2 GW, we are determined to further augment this capacity to reach 2.5 GW by the year 2024, aligning with our mission to support the global transition to clean energy. We aspire to meet global solar demand by exporting our modules abroad and we have firm conviction that this association will contribute significantly to our goal of a sustainable future and the larger objective of achieving carbon neutrality."

Mr. Kit Chu, Ariel Re's lead solar underwriter added: "We had been underwriting performance warranties of solar modules in the Indian market for a decade and are excited on how quickly the manufacturing industry and its skilled workforce have matured over the last few years to meet the criteria for insurability. We are delighted to qualify Jakson and are committed to this long-term partnership."

Jakson is gearing up to showcase its products and expertise at the upcoming RE+ Event, scheduled to take place from September 11th to 14th, 2023, in Las Vegas, USA. As one of the esteemed exhibitors, Jakson Solar is excited to represent its 'Made in India' modules on the global stage. With over 75 years of experience, Jakson aims to make a lasting impact on the global renewable energy market.

About Jakson Group:

Founded in 1947, is a leading Indian energy solutions company with expertise in Distributed Energy, Solar Power, Clean Energies, EPC and more. With 5 manufacturing facilities, 3 international offices, and a vast network, is a top player in India's energy industry. For more information on the Company, please visit www.jakson.com

About Ariel Re Clean Energy

Ariel Re Clean Energy provides Technology Performance Insurance to hasten the transition to clean energy and achieve Net Zero. For more information, please visit www.arielre.com/products/clean-energy

