ICG invests €400 million in Enfinity Global to fund its near-term growth

PARIS and MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICG, the global alternative asset manager, today announced that its Infrastructure team ("ICG Infra") has signed a definitive agreement with Enfinity Global, a leader in renewable energy, to make a €400 million equity investment to fund Enfinity's near-term growth and the execution of its business strategy.

This investment will bolster Enfinity Global's balance sheet to accelerate the completion of its 17GW portfolio, including 7.3 GW of energy storage assets. With 1 GW of operational assets globally, the company is one of the fastest growing independent power producers, and the leading renewable energy developer in Italy.

The investment further underpins ICG Infra's strategy of investing in market leading businesses within the renewable energy sector in Europe and the US which have an active role in supporting the transition to net zero. ICG Infra will work with Enfinity's management team to build and operate the existing projects in the long-term, whilst continuing to support organic and inorganic expansion.

Guillaume d' Engremont, Head of Infra at ICG, commented: "We are excited to be partnering with Enfinity, a market-leading solar energy company, with a clear vision of supporting the transition to a net zero carbon economy. The investment underpins our approach of supporting entrepreneurial and visionary founders who are committed to making meaningful contributions to a more sustainable economy."

Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global, commented: "We are very pleased to partner with ICG in order to accelerate the execution of our projects and address our customers' 24/7 renewable energy needs. ICG's strong track record in enabling companies to scale, and their vision for the future of the industry, makes them the perfect partner for Enfinity."

This investment is expected to close promptly upon receipt of relevant regulatory approvals.

About ICG

ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a leading global alternative asset manager with over 30 years' history, managing $82.1bn of assets and investing across the capital structure. We operate across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.

We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients, and employees, and use our position of influence to benefit the environment and society. We are committed to being a net zero asset manager across our operations and relevant investments by 2040.

ICG is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: ICP). Further details are available at www.icgam.com. You can follow ICG on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Enfinity Global

Enfinity Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a US-based leading renewable energy and sustainability services company established in 2018. The company owns a portfolio of 17 GW of renewable energy production and storage projects, including operational assets, under construction, and in different stages of development. With offices across US, Asia, and Europe, the company aims to make a significant contribution to the transition to a net zero carbon sustainable economy. Enfinity's leadership team, one of the most experienced global teams in renewables, brings over $37 billion of financing experience in the renewable energy sector and over 15 GW of developed and acquired solar and wind assets. www.enfinity.global / Follow Enfinity Global on LinkedIn

