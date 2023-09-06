Teeling® Whiskey Named the Official Irish Whiskey Partner of Notre Dame Fans

The World's Most Awarded Irish Whiskey* Announces Four Year Partnership with Notre Dame Athletics, bringing together fans of Ireland's Most Innovative Spirit and the Fighting Irish.

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEELING Whiskey Company, the brand committed to bringing small batch, big flavour to Irish Whiskey, is delighted to announce its partnership with Notre Dame Global Partnerships as the Official Irish Whiskey Partner of Notre Dame Fans in the US. This ground-breaking, long-term partnership kicks off on the heels of TEELING's sponsorship of the Notre Dame vs. Navy football game in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin on August 26th, marking the 96th game played between the Fighting Irish and Navy's Midshipmen. Amplifying their shared Irish heritage and values, TEELING and Notre Dame's partnership - the first spirit partnership for the Fighting Irish - combines their daring innovation and independent spirit, as well as the brands' progressive approaches and commitments to excellence.

"Partnering with a storied institution like Notre Dame, with such a passionate fan base tied to our shared Irish roots is an honour for TEELING. With our shared dedication to quality of the highest order and the unwavering spirit of The Fighting Irish, we look forward to what's in store," said Stephen Teeling, Co-Founder and Sales & Marketing Director, TEELING Whiskey Company. "TEELING is thrilled to be sharing our award-winning whiskies with Notre Dame fans and alumni and to be aligning with a world class athletics program that shares our commitment to excellence."

Additionally, TEELING Whiskey, Notre Dame Global Partnerships (NDGP), and Notre Dame Athletics will collaborate on an annual responsible drinking campaign. Designed to encourage moderation among fans, students, and the country at large, the campaign will feature on-site branded experiences, and will be promoted through traditional channels such as radio and print.

"With our commitment to excellence, innovation and family, partnering with such a renowned brand as TEELING Whiskey is a natural fit for us," said University of Notre Dame Deputy Athletics Director Jim Fraleigh. "We look forward to working with TEELING throughout the partnership in an innovative way and spreading the message of moderation as we collaborate on an impactful responsible drinking campaign to constituents around the globe."

As a part of the official partnership, TEELING will provide millions of Notre Dame fans nation-wide with exciting new bottle releases, customized fan experiences, merchandising, luxury tastings, and more, highlighting how Teeling is a whiskey that is meant to be enjoyed with friends.

TEELING Whiskey is the only Irish whiskey brand to have been honoured as the "World's Best" whiskey across multiple categories at the World Whiskies Awards, 2019-2023, in addition to winning over 500 international awards over the last 10 years. Notre Dame is one of the most recognizable and iconic institutions in collegiate athletics and offers brands a unique opportunity to connect with fans, students and alumni globally. The partnership between these two legacy-driven trailblazers will inspire longtime Notre Dame fans and new members of the Fighting Irish family, to connect around events and experience the world's most awarded Irish Whiskey.

Notre Dame Global Partnerships, a joint venture between Legends and JMI Sports, facilitated the partnership.

About The TEELING Whiskey Company

The TEELING Whiskey Company was founded in 2012 to revive the old TEELING family trademark of Irish Whiskey and bring craft distilling back to the city of Dublin. The TEELING Whiskey Company is known for driving category choice and innovation through a selection of handcrafted, small batch Irish Whiskeys. The TEELING Whiskey Distillery started operation in 2015 as the first new distillery in Dublin in over 125 years and has taken in over 700,000 visitors since opening. TEELING Whiskey is now exported to over 80 different markets and has won over 500+ international awards for its quality and depth of flavour.

About Notre Dame Athletics

The University of Notre Dame sponsors 26 varsity athletics programs (13 men's, 13 women's), dating back to 1887 when the Irish played their first football game. Notre Dame won its 34th and 35th national championship in 2023 when the Irish claimed the NCAA Fencing and Men's Lacrosse Championship following previous titles in fencing (12) football (11 consensus), women's soccer (three), women's basketball (two), men's tennis (two), plus one each in men's soccer, men's golf and men's cross country. Notre Dame student-athletes in 2023 recorded one of the highest NCAA Graduation Success Rate figures (97) among all Football Bowl Subdivision institutions. In the 2021 Olympic Games, the Irish sent an ACC-leading 21 current or former student-athletes to Tokyo (most in school history). Notre Dame football remains independent in terms of conference affiliation, but most other Irish sports began competing in the ACC in 2013-14.

About Notre Dame Global Partnerships

Notre Dame Global Partnerships (NGDP) manages the sales, marketing, sponsorship, multimedia rights, and branding services for the University of Notre Dame's Athletics programs. Founded in 2018, NDGP is a joint venture between JMI Sports and Legends, formed to build integrated partnerships with industry-leading partners that share the University's commitment to both academic and athletic excellence. Notre Dame's status as one of the most recognizable and iconic institutions in collegiate athletics offers brands a unique opportunity to connect with fans, students, and alumni globally. NDGP is creating new and innovative partnerships that contribute to the University's mission while also upholding its storied history and tradition.

*Based on World Whiskies Awards, 2019-2023

Teeling® Whiskey Named the Official Irish Whiskey Partner of Notre Dame Fans (PRNewswire)

