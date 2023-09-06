RevAir Revolutionizes a New Category in Hair Care With the Breakthrough Launch of Extreme Hydration and Boost Fullness

The award-winning, high-tech beauty brand unveils the consumables lines, two years in the making, based on consumer demand of its hero Reverse-Air Dryer

MACEDONIA, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RevAir, the award-winning, high-tech beauty company renowned for creating the world's first reverse air dryer, is thrilled to announce the exciting new category launch of its two revolutionary consumables lines: Extreme Hydration and Boost Fullness. The cutting-edge collections are the perfect addition to RevAir's premium product portfolio and are set to support everyone's hair journey by delivering superior results with quality formulations that provide the ultimate hydration, nourishment, and restoration.

RevAir has consistently challenged the status quo, striving to create positive hair experiences that promote confidence and pride in one's authentic self. The company's commitment to innovation has shattered the myth that hair care must be time-consuming, damaging, or frustrating and has amassed a wide fan base of beauty influencers and celebrity hairstylists including Xia Charles (clientele includes Cardi B and Beyonce), Johnny Wright (who counts former First Lady Michelle Obama among his clientele) and countless others. With the introduction of Extreme Hydration and Boost Fullness, RevAir continues its mission to make hair care easier, faster, and healthier for everyone.

"At RevAir, we believe that hair care should be empowering, not burdensome," says Scott Thomason, Founder & CEO at RevAir. "Our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers by delivering innovative, disruptive, and life-changing products has led us to introduce Extreme Hydration and Boost Fullness, which will revolutionize how people care for their hair."

Extreme Hydration is specially formulated to provide the ultimate hydration and nourishment for visibly healthy and manageable curly and coily hair without weighing it down. Infused with the revitalizing properties of Coconut Water, Hyaluronic Acid, and Olive Leaf Extract, this five-product collection features a two-step cleansing and two-step conditioning regimen followed by a finishing moisture seal to replenish and hydrate moisture-starved strands via the Detox Pre-Wash Rinse, Cleansing Oil Shampoo, Deep Conditioning Treatment, Hydrating Leave-In Conditioning Spray, and Moisture Rich Hair Scalp Oil.

Boost Fullness, on the other hand, is specifically designed to restore hair and create an optimal environment for growth and density. This results in beautiful, fuller, and longer tresses for all hair types. Enriched with Biotin, Turmeric Extract, and Natural Antioxidants, Boost Fullness not only revitalizes strands, but also nourishes the scalp with the cleanse, condition and treat regimen featuring the Revitalizing Shampoo, Rejuvenating Conditioner, and Nourishing Scalp Hair Conditioning Leave-In Treatment. It embodies the RevAir mantra: "Full Hair, Full Life."

RevAir's dedication to empowering individuals and promoting healthy hair shines through these two new consumables lines alongside the brand's hero, Reverse-Air Dryer, which features a patented technology that dries hair in the natural direction of the cuticle to lock out frizz and seal in shine. The company's premium portfolio of products supports every hair journey, inviting you to embrace an easier, faster, and healthier way to achieve your desired styles.

Extreme Hydration and Boost Fullness are formulated with science-backed natural ingredients free of Parabens, Sulfates, Mineral Oil, Petrolatum, and are cruelty-free. Both collections are now available for purchase on RevAir's website myrevair.com. Join the revolution, experience the difference, and embrace your full potential with RevAir.

About RevAir:

RevAir is an award-winning, high-tech beauty company unafraid to change the game. Launched in 2018 by mechanical engineer, Scott Thomason, the company was born after Scott saw a gap in the hair tools space based on his experience as a father with styling his daughter's hair. Based in Ohio with remote team members across the US, RevAir creates exceptionally effective personal care solutions and has accrued a wide fan base of celebrities and influencers. RevAir is dedicated to delivering innovative, disruptive, and life-changing products that promote healthy hair. The company's patented technology allows individuals to achieve beautiful hair effortlessly, challenging the conventional notions of hair care. For more information about RevAir please visit at myrevair.com and @myrevair on Instagram.

