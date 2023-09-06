Rain Carbon Joins UN Global Compact

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain Carbon Inc., a leading global producer of upcycled carbon-based products and advanced materials, announces today that it has joined the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

"Our company supports the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact on environment, human rights, labor and anti-corruption, and we are committed to incorporating these principles into our business strategy, culture and day-to-day operations," said Rain Carbon President Gerry Sweeney.

"That commitment can be seen in our efforts to support the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which function as a global plan to fight poverty, endorse sustainable prosperity and protect the planet," Sweeney added.

In its 2022 corporate sustainability report, Rain Carbon identified eight "priority SDGs" in which the company has the highest potential to minimize negative and maximize positive impacts: Good Health and Well-Being; Quality Education; Clean Water and Sanitation; Affordable and Clean Energy; Decent Work and Economic Growth; Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; Responsible Consumption and Production; and Climate Action.

"With our ongoing focus on these SDGs and our commitment to the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, Rain Carbon is well positioned to make meaningful and sustainable contributions for our many stakeholders for years to come," Sweeney said.

About Rain Carbon Inc.

Rain Carbon Inc. is a leading vertically integrated global producer of carbon-based products that are essential raw materials for staples of everyday life. We operate in two business segments: Carbon and Advanced Materials. Our Carbon business segment upcycles the byproducts of oil refining and steel production into high-value, carbon-based products that are critical raw materials for the aluminum, graphite electrode, carbon black, wood preservation, titanium dioxide, refractory, and several other global industries. Our Advanced Materials business segment extends the value chain of our carbon processing through the innovative downstream transformation of a portion of our carbon output and other raw materials into high-value, eco-friendly and advanced-material products that are critical raw materials for the specialty chemicals, coatings, construction, automotive, petroleum and several other global industries. Learn more about Rain Carbon at www.raincarbon.com.

