Mini-Storage Messenger Unveils New Branding

PHOENIX, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After several months of development, the company known as Mini-Storage Messenger, which has been going by the name of its flagship publication since it was acquired by Storelocal Media Corporation in March of this year, has completed its rebranding and is pleased to reveal its new brand: Modern Storage Media.

Modern Storage Media's New Brand and Logo (PRNewswire)

Modern Storage Media, or MSM, pays homage to the company's rich, 43-year-long history within the self-storage industry by retaining the initials of its monthly print and digital magazine Mini-Storage Messenger. Located between the Ms, the S for Storage in the three-letter logo conveys self-storage being at the center of everything MSM does. The curled corner of the first M in its new logo represents turning the page on its past as a publisher as it transforms into a modern media company by taking a technology-focused approach to its offerings. This shift includes focusing on breaking industry news and offering custom publishing, as well as providing an enhanced website, advertising opportunities, and digital magazine experiences. Along with video and premium advertising options, MSM now has tracking capabilities to deliver invaluable ROI data to its advertisers.

"The name Modern Storage Media exemplifies the company's forward-thinking approach to all things self-storage," says Travis Morrow, CEO of Storelocal, the parent company of Modern Storage Media. "It will empower us to continue providing the cutting-edge media solutions our readers and advertisers are seeking."

"We are very excited about the expanded opportunities that will be available to our readers and advertisers as a part of this rebrand," says Modern Storage Media Publisher Poppy Behrens. "Not only does it move us forward in the digital age, but it also preserves the history of the publication started by Hardy Good more than 40 years ago."

Supported by a team with over 20 years of experience in the self-storage industry, MSM remains committed to providing high-quality content that adds value to its readers through the monthly, quarterly, and annual publications the industry has come to trust, as well as its new offerings. To get a feel for the new MSM, visit the company's updated website, www.modernstoragemedia.com.

ABOUT MODERN STORAGE MEDIA (MSM)

Modern Storage Media (MSM) is the leading authority in the self-storage industry, providing the most comprehensive data, analysis, and expert insights. It is a single-source solution for the information that empowers self-storage professionals to make decisions that drive growth. Owned by Storelocal Media Corporation, the media division of Storelocal Corporation, MSM is a media company that produces self-storage-specific media and publications, including its flagship magazine Messenger and the annual Self-Storage Almanac, the industry's most trusted source of data. Visit www.modernstoragemedia.com for breaking industry news and numerous educational resources.

