IDiF Appoints Fintech Executive MonaLisa Como as New Leader

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IDiF Board of Directors has appointed fintech industry veteran MonaLisa Raass Como as the new Executive Director. "We are delighted to have MonaLisa lead IDiF as the new Executive Director," said Nilza Serrano and Caryn Effron, Co-Chairs of the IDiF Board of Directors. "She is a seasoned financial services executive, has a passion for change, and lived experiences as a woman of color in the financial ecosystem that will serve IDiF well. We look forward to IDiF's evolution under her stewardship."

Ms. Como has over two decades of financial services experience in scaling and transforming startups, large institutions, and emerging industries. She was previously the Chief Operating Officer of PayPal at Invest, President & COO at Capital One Investing, and E*TRADE as a startup to name a few. Ms. Como has deep philanthropic board experiences in advancing women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, as well as destigmatizing mental health.

"I am honored to take the helm of an organization grounded in their commitment to increase equitable access to institutional capital, said Ms. Como. "I look forward to working with our partners, funders, and community leaders across the financial ecosystem to remain a trusted hub for collaboration and education."

Ms. Como assumed the new leadership role as of August 15, 2023. She is located in Washington DC.

About IDiF

The Institute for Diversity & Inclusion in Finance, also known as IDiF, is a non-member organization amplifying DEI efforts to significantly increase access to institutional capital for a more inclusive financial ecosystem. Founded as a community of cross-sectional industry leaders in 2020, IDiF partners with asset owners, asset managers, public and private institution trustees, financial services providers, investment consultants, academics, and regulators. To learn more about IDiF, please visit www.idif.org .

