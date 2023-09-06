Cell Impact participates in the Stuttgart hy-fcell conference and exhibition

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Impact participates in hy-fcell in Stuttgart, Germany, one of the world's largest and most important hydrogen technology industry events. Cell Impact will present the company's flow plate production offer based on the unique forming technology Cell Impact Forming™.

Flow plate production is critically important for the growth of the hydrogen industry and at hy-fcell, Cell Impact will share its experiences and knowledge from more than 50 flow plate projects involving a wide range of applications and materials.

Cell Impact's production offer involving Cell Impact Forming, an environmentally friendly and scalable flow plate production technology. A Cell Impact forming line capacity comes with short lead time. With a small floor print it takes two weeks to install. The speed and precision in the forming makes a long tool life possible, which avoids significant cost in flow plate production.

"In this year's event I would really like to share the fact that Cell Impact is a company that is truly up and running, producing, and supplying flow plates. We carried out more than 50 flow plate and tooling projects during the last 5 years. Cell Impact has built up its capacity and now we are in a good position to support an accelerating fuel cell and electrolysis industry to scale up. Our key technology, Cell Impact Forming, is an enabler. I hope this year's event will create new relations and opportunities within the fuel cell and electrolysis manufacturers where we can contribute both capacity and knowledge for flow plate production," said Achim Zeiss, Area Manager for Europe, Cell Impact.

The hy-fcell conference and exposition will be held on September 13-14 at the Messe Stuttgart venue.

Cell Impact cordially invites visitors and event participants to Hall 4, booth 4D18, where our representatives stand ready to share information about our flow plate production offer and application engineering knowledge.

For more information, please contact:

Pär Teike

CEO and IR contact

+46 73-024 06 84 or paer.teike@cellimpact.com

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming™ which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.

The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). Contact info: +46 8-528 00 399 or info@fnca.

Cell Impact AB

cellimpact.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1888196/Cell_Impact_AB_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Cell Impact AB