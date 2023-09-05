Clearwater Connect 2023 to Unveil Breakthrough Technologies in Investment Management

Generative AI Demonstrations, Hands-on Learning, Industry-Leading Insights and Best Practices Take Center Stage

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that it will host the Fintech conference on every institutional investor's calendar – Clearwater Connect 2023. Set to take place from September 20 to September 21, 2023, at the Boise Centre in Boise, Idaho, this year's event will unite the people and ideas that are reshaping the future of the investment management world, making everyone better together.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential user conferences in the investment management software industry, Clearwater Connect 2023 will bring together more than 500 thought leaders, experts, and innovators to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and explore cutting-edge ways to use the Clearwater Analytics platform. Conference attendees will learn how to implement Clearwater's advanced portfolio of investment management offerings to unleash business productivity and accelerate growth opportunities.

"Investment management, amplified by generative AI, is on the brink of a remarkable revolution that will take center stage at Clearwater Connect. Our conference attendees will witness the future of FinTech innovation," said Susan Ganeshan, Chief Marketing Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "If you want to maximize the growth trajectory of your investments, Clearwater Connect is the place to find your peers, uncover community best practices, and to make growth a reality."

An Incredible Speaker Lineup

The speaker lineup for Clearwater Connect 2023 features a range of experts who rely on Clearwater's SaaS-based state-of-the-art solutions to gain a competitive advantage. Conference emcee Mark Jefferies, a trusted advisor and communications consultant to the world's largest and most successful corporations, will deliver one of the keynotes. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights from the top minds in the industry, including business leaders from NAIC, PMA Asset Management, Transamerica, and more. Some of the event speakers include:

Tim Antonelli , Managing Director, Head of Multi-Asset Strategy, Insurance at Wellington Management

Wes Fletchet, Executive Director, Index Business at MSCI

Julie Gann , Assistant Director of Solvency Policy at NAIC

Rick Marx , Head of Accounting and Shared Services at Resolution Life

Patrick O'Callaghan , Vice President, Global Head of Client Portfolio Management, Liquidity Solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Ryan Pink , Assistant Controller, Investments and Treasury at Somerset Reinsurance Ltd.

Judy Wang , Managing Director at SSI Investment Management

Accreditation to Enrich Your Educational Journey

The conference tracks will cover topics ranging from the latest features and capabilities of the Clearwater platform, to advances in generative AI, risk management, ESG investment, and the latest NAIC regulatory updates. Attendees can choose to attend sessions across three primary tracks:

The Accounting and Operational Best Practices track will offer attendees the opportunity to earn continuing education credits on industry-relevant topics, such as optimizing liquidity in a dynamic environment, how to plan for M&A, and opportunities in alternative investments.

The Market Insights tracks will allow attendees to earn continuing education credits while learning about the generative AI revolution, client servicing, information security, upcoming regulatory changes, and more.

The Product Training track will offer a deep dive into the Clearwater platform, with live product demonstrations on Clearwater MLx, Clearwater LPx, Clearwater JUMP, and Clearwater's newest self-service features that drive greater growth and performance.

Conference attendees can also register to meet with Clearwater experts for customized one-on-one training and strategy discussions that address their business needs.

Exclusive Networking Events that Ignite Growth

Embodying the spirit of the conference's theme, 'Better together,' Clearwater Connect will provide abundant opportunities for investment accounting enthusiasts to network with their peers who span the globe and represent major industries, including banks, investment houses, insurance companies, consumer finance companies, mortgage lenders, and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Connect participants will share their knowledge and experiences in small group breakout sessions and learn from peers as they facilitate valuable discussions on topics uniquely relevant to investment operations. During its annual awards ceremony, Clearwater Connect will also celebrate the individuals, teams, and firms that have achieved growth and operational excellence with Clearwater's award-winning investment accounting platform.

