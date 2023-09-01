Massage Envy Announces National Scholarship Sweepstakes

Brand to give back to the massage profession by awarding $320,000 in scholarships over the next 16 months

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skin care, today announced the launch of a national program to award 128 scholarships for future massage professionals over the next 16 months.

Under the Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists, each awardee will receive a $2,500 scholarship that can be used to attend any massage school of their choice. Eight scholarships will be awarded each month from October 2023 through January 2025.

"Massage Envy is committed to helping bright scholars on the road to become massage therapists, and these scholarships will help to set students on the path to success," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy CEO. "We've seen the positive impact massage therapy has had on clients and hope to inspire the next generation of massage therapists to join this rewarding industry."

To be eligible to enter for a chance to win a scholarship, entrants must be of legal age in their state. Entrants only need to enter once. Entrants who applied in the initial scholarship that ended on August 31, 2023 and were not notified and confirmed as a winner, can reapply for the new scholarship.

The first recipients will be drawn in October 2023 and announced in November 2023 with additional recipients announced in the following months. To learn more about the scholarship program or to enter, please go to www.massageenvy.com/scholarship.

Scholarship recipients do not have to work at a Massage Envy franchised location upon graduation from massage school.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 18+ (residents of AL & NE who must be 19+ or residents of MS who must be 21+) as of date of entry. Employees of Massage Envy, GMR Marketing, are not eligible. For one (1) entry during an Entry Period, between 12:00 a.m. CT on September 1, 2023 and 11:59 p.m. CT on December 31, 2024, go online directly to massageenvy.com/scholarship to complete an entry form with the information requested on the entry form during the Sweepstakes Period and accept the Official Rules and Sponsor's Privacy Policy; then click "Submit". All entries must be received by the end of an Entry Period to be eligible for that entry period. Limit one (1) entry per person/authorized e-mail account holder during the Sweepstakes Period. Limit one (1) prize per person during the Sweepstakes Period. See Official Rules at massageenvy.com/scholarship for entry periods, odds, prize description, limitations, and complete details. Sponsor: Massage Envy Franchising, LLC, 14350 N 87th St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 190 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

