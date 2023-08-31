GoPro Named Official Action Camera Partner of MotoGP

The World's Most Versatile Camera Returns to Partner with the World's Most Exciting Sport

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) and MotoGP™ today announced a new partnership. The new multi-year contract sees GoPro returning as the official wearable action camera of MotoGP from 2023 and beyond. This iconic pairing brings together the world's most versatile camera with the world's most exciting sport.

(PRNewswire)

As part of this new agreement, fans will get a fresh, new, incredibly high-resolution view of MotoGP from perspectives only a rugged, durable GoPro camera is capable of capturing. GoPro content will be shared across MotoGP's social media channels as well as motogp.com, including a GoPro OnBoard lap preview of each track and plenty more throughout the season.

"We're stoked to be back at MotoGP and are looking forward to delivering captivating content that will immerse race fans even further into the experience," says GoPro Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications Rick Loughery.

GoPro will continue to grow its presence in the MotoGP paddock and across the calendar, taking center stage as title sponsor of a Grand Prix in 2024. The GoPro name will also be trackside throughout the season.

Marc Saurina, Head of Global Commercial Partnerships at Dorna Sports: "We're very happy to welcome GoPro back to MotoGP! GoPro has grown to become a byword for adrenaline, quality, and action, and we very much share those values in our sport, so it makes a perfect partnership. We're really looking forward to working with them again and bringing some fresh digital content to our fans around the world, as well as seeing the GoPro name trackside throughout much of the calendar and centre stage at a Grand Prix in 2024."

Find the latest information about GoPro at GoPro.com. And visit motogp.com to learn more about the 2023 season.

About MotoGP & Dorna Sports

The FIM Grand Prix World Championship, MotoGP™, is the world's most exciting sport. 22 of the fastest riders compete on purpose-built prototype motorcycles on some of the world's greatest racetracks, creating one of the most thrilling shows on Earth. Since it was inaugurated in 1949, the sport has grown to comprise 20 Grands Prix across five continents, with the television broadcast reaching hundreds of millions around the world.

Dorna Sports became the sole commercial and television rights holder of the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship in 1991. Based in Madrid, Spain, with premises in Barcelona and a subsidiary in Rome, the Dorna Group is a leader in sports management, marketing and media, and has seen continued growth over the years; expanding from solely MotoGP™ to include other leading motorcycle racing championships across the globe.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

Founded in 2002, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit GoPro.com. Open roles can be found on our careers page. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, YouTube, and GoPro's blog, The Current.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.