ZERO Prostate Cancer Promotes Early Detection as a National Priority During Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO Prostate Cancer urges men to learn about their prostate cancer risks and early detection during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month , beginning September 1. According to the American Cancer Society , 3.1 million+ men live with prostate cancer, making it the most commonly diagnosed cancer and one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among American men.

"Prostate Cancer Awareness Month elevates the urgency of early detection. Too many men don't understand when to get screened and if they are at risk, which is why it is critical to seek guidance from medical professionals," said Courtney Bugler, President and CEO of ZERO. "By increasing disease education and removing barriers to early detection, we can save lives and improve outcomes for individuals affected by this disease."

As the primary destination and trusted resource for the prostate cancer community, ZERO launched a new website , taking education and support to new heights. ZERO's site connects individuals with education, resources, and support based on their specific needs: where they live, who they are, and what stage of the journey they are in. A key feature is the "Am I At Risk?" quiz , designed to help men identify their prostate cancer risks, fostering regular screenings and prioritizing prostate health.

Throughout September, engagement opportunities include participation in 20 ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walks , Black Men's Film Series Screenings, and various Educational and Screening Events nationwide. ZERO Prostate Cancer Day will be held on September 28, encouraging donations and sharing of life-saving messages. Donations made on this day will be triple-matched for 24 hours, maximizing the impact against prostate cancer.

