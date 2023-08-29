SAP and Google Cloud Enhance Open Data Cloud With New Generative AI Solutions for Enterprises

New industry and sustainability solutions will generate insights that help transform business decision-making

WALLDORF, Germany and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Google Cloud Next, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and Google Cloud announced an expanded partnership to help enterprises harness the power of data and generative AI. The companies will combine their integrated open data cloud using SAP Datasphere with Vertex AI to launch new generative AI-powered industry solutions, starting with automotive, and introduce new capabilities to help customers improve sustainability performance.

The new solutions build on a long-term, strategic partnership between SAP and Google Cloud to help enterprise customers accelerate their digital transformations and optimize value from business-critical data. Google Cloud is a strategic partner for RISE with SAP and to-date counts many leading enterprise companies as joint customers. By integrating generative AI into SAP and Google Cloud's open data cloud, customers can deploy powerful new solutions that use information from SAP Datasphere and from virtually any other data source to significantly improve business insights, analysis, and decision-making.

The open data cloud integrations between SAP and Google Cloud will provide a rich foundation for AI development that will help deliver new value for joint customers, beginning with those in the automotive and sustainability spaces:

Enhancing connectivity and customer experiences within the automotive industry: SAP and Google Cloud will launch new solutions that use Google Cloud's generative AI models via Vertex AI and data from Catena-X , the open data ecosystem supported by SAP for the automotive industry. With Catena-X, automotive companies can securely exchange data about their entire value chains to increase operational performance, enhance customer experiences, and accelerate innovation. With this new solution, automotive customers can combine data sets from Catena-X with SAP software data to build and train generative AI models that optimize their work with automobile manufacturers, suppliers, and end-customers. For example, by enabling more effective data sharing, generative AI can help identify and mitigate potential vehicle problems before they cause recalls, improve safety through increased knowledge about hazardous road and traffic conditions, and increase product quality by predicting defects better. SAP and Google Cloud will launch new solutions that use Google Cloud's generative AI models via Vertex AI and data from, the open data ecosystem supported by SAP for the automotive industry. With Catena-X, automotive companies can securely exchange data about their entire value chains to increase operational performance, enhance customer experiences, and accelerate innovation. With this new solution, automotive customers can combine data sets from Catena-X with SAP software data to build and train generative AI models that optimize their work with automobile manufacturers, suppliers, and end-customers. For example, by enabling more effective data sharing, generative AI can help identify and mitigate potential vehicle problems before they cause recalls, improve safety through increased knowledge about hazardous road and traffic conditions, and increase product quality by predicting defects better.

Increasing enterprise sustainability: SAP and Google Cloud customers can utilize Vertex AI together with SAP Datasphere to create generative AI solutions that accelerate companies' sustainability programs. The new AI-powered functionality available soon to SAP customers on Google Cloud will help organizations combine mission-critical business data in SAP Datasphere and the SAP and Google Cloud customers can utilize Vertex AI together with SAP Datasphere to create generative AI solutions that accelerate companies' sustainability programs. The new AI-powered functionality available soon to SAP customers on Google Cloud will help organizations combine mission-critical business data in SAP Datasphere and the SAP Sustainability Control Tower solution with third-party ESG data sets and Google Cloud's powerful generative AI models. As a result, businesses will be able to create bespoke sustainability reports, automate AI-powered sustainability alerts throughout the supply chain, and enhance decision-making with deeper analyses on environmental impact and financial benefits, among other things.

"Our partnership with Google Cloud is quickly evolving to incorporate generative AI. For this purpose, we utilize our expansive joint data cloud to transform business decision-making and improve productivity, leveraging the potential of SAP Datasphere built on SAP Business Technology Platform," said Juergen Mueller, Chief Technology Officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. "With SAP Business AI, we build systems of intelligence with three core principles: they are relevant, reliable, and responsible. Customers will not only benefit from AI already embedded across our business solutions, but also from a unified, open data foundation and additional AI capabilities from Google Cloud."

"Google Cloud and SAP will provide joint customers with generative AI capabilities that have a tangible impact on day-to-day work and create real-world value for their businesses," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Ecosystem & Channels, Google Cloud. "Through our open data and AI partnership with SAP, we will apply generative AI to enable customers to get significantly more value from information stored on SAP systems and third-party datasets, helping companies operate more safely and enterprises run more sustainably."

As part of this expanded partnership, which includes a new and growing portfolio of generative AI solutions, SAP and Google Cloud aim to create responsible AI experiences by delivering generative AI solutions for business with the highest levels of concern for security, privacy, compliance, and ethics. For years, customers have trusted SAP and Google Cloud to build and run powerful and trustworthy solutions, including AI that touches their most vital data and systems. To learn more about the Google Cloud and SAP partnership, attend one of the many customer sessions at Google Next .

