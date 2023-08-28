Utah Philanthropic Community Bolsters State and County Investment to Address State's Most Pressing Health Issue

Kem and Carolyn Gardner Crisis Care Center will be the first of its kind, bringing unique resources to South Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah state, county and philanthropy are joining forces to tackle one of the most pressing issues of our time: mental health. On August 25, 2023, state and county leaders, local philanthropists, Huntsman Mental Health Foundation, Huntsman Mental Health Institute, and the University of Utah celebrated the placement of the final beam during a topping out ceremony for the 82,000 square foot Kem and Carolyn Gardner Crisis Care Center.

"Mental health challenges affect individuals from all walks of life and have wide-reaching implications for community health," said Joe Stampe, CEO of the Huntsman Mental Health Foundation. "This endeavor undertaken by Utah's philanthropic network, in tandem with significant investment from the state and county, to establish a robust safety net of resources and services is an unparalleled effort. Our hope is for this collaborative model to set a new standard for philanthropic initiatives in the mental health arena."

A critical part of Utah's best-in-class integrated crisis intervention system, the Kem and Carolyn Gardner Crisis Care Center will provide crisis services and stabilizing treatment individualized to meet patient needs. In addition to clinical and crisis services, an entire building floor will be dedicated to supporting services including: a law clinic, intensive case management and connections to existing community programs for housing, health care, and employment.

"This is possible because of a synergistic and strategic convergence of resources," said Christena Huntsman Durham, Executive Vice President of the Huntsman Foundation. "When the public, private and philanthropic sectors unite our resources with shared determination, we can drive change on an impressive scale. We know that when we address mental health challenges head-on with direct services, we transform lives."

Support for the Kem and Carolyn Gardner Crisis Care Center was provided by the State and County, as well as the following prominent Utah philanthropists: the Huntsman Foundation, Kem and Carolyn Gardner, Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation, Marriott Daughters Foundation, and Zions Bank.

Kem and Carolyn Gardner who provided the lead philanthropic gift for the Crisis Care Center reflected on the importance of a shared vision for progress. "Amidst the challenges our community faces, there is an imperative for bold action and robust support. The crisis care center is able to attract donors because of its uniqueness. When the center opens its doors, it will be a sanctuary of hope and healing, and a powerful reminder of what is possible when a community unites for the greater good."

A first of its kind, the Kem and Carolyn Gardner Crisis Care Center will welcome people experiencing a mental health crisis and provide immediate, compassionate care at no cost to individuals.

Scheduled to open in 2025, the Kem and Carolyn Gardner Crisis Care Center will be located at 3300 South and 1000 West in South Salt Lake.

About Huntsman Mental Health Foundation

The Huntsman Mental Health Foundation was founded to support the Huntsman Mental Health Institute (HMHI) and its work to advance mental health care through community, research, clinical, and education initiatives. www.huntsmanmentalhealth.org

About Huntsman Mental Health Institute

Huntsman Mental Health Institute (HMHI) was established in 2021 following the Huntsman Foundation's historic gift of $150 million to the University of Utah. HMHI is a university-wide Institute with a reputation throughout the Mountain West as a leader in advanced psychiatric treatment and care, serving a diverse population from young children to geriatric patients. Researchers at HMHI develop and apply the most advanced methods in genetics, imaging, epidemiology, and big data analysis. HMHI is also the regional training center for psychiatry and other mental health disciplines. HMHI's main 170-bed full-service hospital is adjacent to the University of Utah campus, and HMHI's 1,644 faculty, staff, and students provide clinical, research, and training programs in more than 20 locations across Utah and Idaho.

For more information, visit HMHI.utah.edu and join the conversation on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

