TogoRun Donates Quarter-Million Dollars in Pro Bono Support to Orbis International

The award-winning communications agency is donating its time and expertise to grow awareness of the eye care nonprofit and its work to end avoidable vision loss and blindness

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TogoRun, a strategic communications agency specializing in global health and well-being, has committed to support Orbis International, a leading eye care nonprofit, in its communications and marketing. The in-kind support from the independent, woman-owned agency will help Orbis grow its brand around the globe. TogoRun will donate its expertise in earned media, cause marketing and corporate partnerships, influencer and ambassador relationship cultivation, and more to help Orbis amplify its voice as a leader in the global fight against avoidable blindness and vision loss.

Dr. Hunter Cherwek, Vice President, Clinical Services and Technologies, Orbis International, shows a media crew around the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital while on location in Osaka, Japan in April 2023. (PRNewswire)

TogoRun is committed to giving back through in-kind services to nonprofits that share the agency's vision to make a healthy impact worldwide. During the pandemic, when the agency gave up its real estate and went virtual full-time, the team committed to redirect their savings for good. Orbis has received $250,000 in pro bono support for the first year of the partnership. This gift represents one quarter of TogoRun's annual in-kind budget for nonprofits and cause marketing initiatives.

"We are thrilled to work with the outstanding Orbis team to ensure that those at risk of losing their vision have access to sight-saving care to help them see a thriving future for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come," said Gloria "Glo" Janata, President, CEO, and Owner of TogoRun. "My team and I are looking forward to helping Orbis share important untold and inspiring stories to not only drive awareness but also support for their vital mission."

"We are honored that TogoRun has recognized Orbis and its achievements in global eye care and has chosen us as the vehicle of their generosity," said Derek Hodkey, President and CEO of Orbis International. "Orbis has successfully garnered a loyal base of supporters through our storytelling, especially in the aviation and medical communities, and TogoRun can magnify the impact of our small communications and marketing team, helping us spread our message to a much wider audience. With increased awareness comes increased support – and the ability for Orbis to create a lasting impact in the lives of even more individuals."

Together, with TogoRun's invaluable contribution to supporting philanthropic causes and Orbis's unwavering commitment to ensuring everyone can access the eye care they need to thrive, the future holds great promise for a world where avoidable blindness and vision loss become a thing of the past.

About Orbis

Orbis is a leading global non-governmental organization that has been a pioneer in the prevention and treatment of avoidable blindness for over four decades. Orbis transforms lives by delivering the skills, resources and knowledge needed to deliver accessible quality eye care. Working in collaboration with local partners, including hospitals, universities, government agencies and ministries of health, Orbis provides hands-on ophthalmology training, strengthens healthcare infrastructure and advocates for the prioritization of eye health on public health agendas. Orbis operates the world's only Flying Eye Hospital, a fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an MD-10 aircraft, and an award-winning telemedicine platform, Cybersight. To learn more, please visit orbis.org.

About TogoRun

TogoRun is a woman-owned, award-winning, full-service strategic communications, marketing, and public affairs agency focused on global health and well-being and telling the untold story. Inspired by the 1925 hero sled dog Togo, TogoRun works in partnership with clients committed to advancing innovative solutions that save and improve lives, close health disparity gaps, support a healthier planet, and embrace a vision of equitable abundance. Headquartered in New York, with seasoned teams in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and virtually everywhere via a network of global partners in +90 markets, TogoRun specializes in integrated marketing and communications, branding and positioning, advocacy and government affairs, issues and crisis management, and corporate communications. Areas of expertise include pharma/biotech, life sciences, health information technology, medical device, health insurance, hospital, non-profits/associations, medical aesthetics, consumer packaged goods, and beauty. TogoRun is part of the GMJ Global network of companies and a proud signatory of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion and the UN Global Compact. The TogoRun Team has collectively been responsible for more than 230 industry awards, including Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in 2023 and Best in Business for Marketing in 2022, and donates at least 11% of time each year in pro bono services to non-profits that share our values. To learn more, please visit: www.TogoRun.com. And follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and, Twitter.

