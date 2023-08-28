SY Aesthetics Opens in New York by Renowned Medical Experts Dr. Jeffrey Yager and Dr. Jingduan Yang

The doctors will offer traditional surgical and non-invasive aesthetic procedures, along with a specialized Cosmetic Acupuncture program and nutritional guidance at their tri-state locations

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SY Aesthetics, a full-service, state-of-the-art practice that offers an innovative blend of plastic surgeries, non-surgical cosmetic services, nutritional guidance and psychological support, announced the opening of its two tri-state locations—in New York City and Middletown, NY. The company´s mission is to promote a holistic approach to plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine, creating a world destination for beauty, health, and happiness.

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Yager will serve as SYA's Medical Director, offering facial, breast and body procedures (surgical and non-invasive), along with traditional med spa facials and full-body laser treatments.

SYA CEO Dr. Jingduan Yang is a board-certified psychiatrist specializing in integrative mental health care. He is also a fifth-generation teacher and practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine, specializing in acupuncture. The doctor will bring his unique perspective and expertise in Cosmetic Acupuncture to clients, including his groundbreaking acupuncture facelift.

Dr. Yang also developed a specialized 12-week program, which facilitates the delivery of essential nutrients and increases blood flow to skin cells, promoting cellular regeneration and enhancing skin vitality. This results in a more radiant complexion, while also activating specific points to achieve weight loss.

"After 26 years of plastic surgery private practice in Manhattan, I was by every metric successful," Dr. Yager says. "I loved helping people reach their aesthetic goals, and I enjoyed the process—yet there was always a nagging feeling that I could be doing more. I met Dr. Yang, and felt immediate chemistry and synergy during our many meaningful conversations. The more we spoke, I realized my goal shouldn't simply be making people look better, but rather making them happy and fulfilled on the inside. Sometimes it goes much deeper than a surgery, by way of repairing an emotional or spiritual wound. I agreed to be a part of SY Aesthetics to lead the evolution of plastic surgery, as well as beauty from within."

Adds Dr. Yang, "Dr. Yager and I come from different professional backgrounds, but our end goal is the same. Our ability to marry aesthetics with internal happiness will be our key to satisfied patients and a successful partnership. I look forward to connecting with the Upper Manhattan and Middletown communities, and lending my knowledge of Chinese medicine to create a healthier future."

Dr. Yang and Dr. Yager will be featured panelists at the 2023 Aesthetic Integrative Medicine and Surgery (AIMS) Symposium on September 29-30, 2023, hosted by The AIMS Society. In Middletown, NY, both doctors will join a faculty of plastic surgeons, cosmetic medicine specialists, anti-aging practitioners, estheticians, dermatologists, hormone specialists, alternative/complementary medicine experts, traditional Chinese medicine providers, energy healers, acupuncturists, spiritual health leaders, and scientists and researchers to collaboratively discuss the latest science in all areas of beauty.

Tickets are available for the aesthetics community to attend and experience the groundbreaking conference firsthand, but space is limited to 100 participants, and to anyone interested is urged to register right away at theaimssoicety.org.

SY Aesthetics offers an innovative blend of plastic surgeries, non-surgical cosmetic services, nutritional guidance, psychological support, natural beauty procedures, and lifestyle medicine. The company's mission is to improve patients' health from the inside out, with a holistic emphasis on beauty from within and the rest to follow. Operating in two state-of-the-art facilities—one in New York City and one in Middletown, NY—teams of highly skilled professionals recognize the uniqueness of each individual, and take customized approaches to align with each client's specific needs and goals. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit syaesthetics.com, contact 212.543.1700, or email info@syaesthetics.com.

