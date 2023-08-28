BENNINGTON ANNOUNCES REDESIGNED SV AND S SERIES AND MODEL YEAR 2024 UPDATES

ELKHART, Ind., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bennington, North America's leading manufacturer of pontoon boats, announced today the complete redesign of its popular, family-friendly S and SV Series pontoon models as a part of its 2024 model launch. Ideal for new boaters looking for the uncompromising luxury Bennington is known for in an affordable and feature-rich package, the 2024 S and SV arrive with a restyled interior and exterior, as well as new colors and options. Bennington also announced refreshing updates and new color options for the rest of its 2024 series lineup.

Model Year 24 Bennington Pontoons (PRNewswire)

Bennington announced the complete redesign of its popular S and SV Series pontoons as a part of its 2024 model launch.

"Bennington is renowned for our craftsmanship. Every line we draw, every detail, everything we do has a purpose and aims to deliver excellence," said Michael Shedivy, General Manager, Bennington Marine. "Each year, when we improve upon and expand our offerings, we do so with the goal to make every model year the best for Bennington and our customers. This year, we have exceeded that goal, including the completely redesigned S and SV series that takes our more popular models and makes them even better. Our customers will see that difference as we provide them with more choices and the highest performance across every area of their pontoon experience."

With a variety of layout options, the new models do not compromise luxury for price. The interiors of the S and SV models include all-new refined styling and attention to detail throughout. The interior features a mix of premium Serene Soft Touch and Simtex® vinyl that appeals to the senses, while bold accents modernize the look. The S model has standard seat and lumbar accents that draw inspiration from premium European car interiors. Open lumbar supports on the benches and extended bench width when lounging creates a roomy feel and additional storage for necessary gear. The swingback bench is new to the S and SV line, allowing guests to sit facing the bow, while a lounge-facing aft lets guests relax in comfort with convenient cupholders on both sides.

The helm has been redesigned from the ground up with a helm station that features updated ergonomics for a seamless boating experience with more space. The standard binnacle arm provides fingertip control, which is unique for a pontoon at an entry level price point. Leg room has been extended for increased comfort, while a beautiful beveled stainless steel steering wheel and easy access inline rocker switches are situated to give improved sightlines to the gauges. For added convenience, the S and SV series offers a shaded wireless phone storage pocket with Qi Charger (optional on S), as well as a class-leading locking glove box. A top phone mount also comes standard on non-fishing models. Finally, the new models come with a Sure-Last Mooring Cover with an easy access entry zipper.

The exterior on the S and SV series has dynamic styling and a signature bow sweep that gives the impression of speed even at the dock. The SV is now available with premium full height panels in the most popular colors: Anthracite, Luminous Blue and Rossa Red with a Metallic Carbon interior. For boaters looking for a pontoon as individual as they are, the S comes in the full slate of colors offered by Bennington with owner-selected accent panels, as well as a tan interior matched with premium accent colors. New for model year 2024, Bennington has added four fresh colors to its option list for added style and excitement: Luminous Blue Matte, Luminous Blue Metallic, Anthracite and Orange Flare.

The rest of the 2024 Bennington models also receive exceptional refinements and updates. Most of the 2024 models offer brand-new interior seating upgrades, including heating and cooling seat technology for the ultimate in comfort – the first of its kind in the pontoon segment. Additionally, several MY24 vessels now include articulating chaise headrests for pillowtop and sport furniture, adding an extra level of comfort for a relaxing day on the water. Keeping style at the forefront, Bennington offers two striking interior color choices for select models: Rossa Red Simtex® and the Phantom black soft-touch vinyl with Permacool technology to keep seats cool even in direct sunlight.

Bennington's 2024 models feature added fuel capacity for twin-engine configurations, and most models with an extended aft deck now come standard with pet-friendly Lillipad® Revo swim ladders for easy boarding from the water. The 2024 model year models offer expansions of a variety of customizable features across model lines, including the introduction of new optional packages such as the interior lighting package, exterior lighting package and saltwater package with anodes and a fuel separator.

In a partnership with Yamaha® and Mercury®, the line of available motors has been enhanced and, for those that desire it, dealers can install the Mercury® Single Engine Joystick.

To learn more about Bennington's entire lineup of offerings, visit benningtonmarine.com.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

Bennington® is a registered trademark of Pontoon Boat, LLC a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polaris Industries Inc.

Simtex® is a registered trademark of UBE EXSYMO CO., LTD.

Yamaha® is a registered trademark of Yamaha Hatsudoki Kabushiki Kaisha Corporation

Mercury® is a registered trademark of Brunswick Corporation

Lillipad® is a registered trademark of LilliPad LLC, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Polaris Inc.