Dulce Vida Tequila kicks off sponsorship with Texas Athletics, Texas Exes, and Texas Performing Arts

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin-raised and award-winning Dulce Vida Tequila announced today a multiyear agreement to sponsor University of Texas Athletics, The University of Texas' alumni association – the Texas Exes – and Texas Performing Arts, giving Longhorns fans, alumni, and fine arts patrons the opportunity to learn about their wide variety of tequilas.

Beginning with the kickoff of the Longhorns Football season on September 2, fans of legal drinking age will enjoy a new cocktail experience at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at the Dulce Vida Tequila Bar, located inside Gate 32, featuring a custom mural that will showcase "The Spirit of Austin".

Dulce Vida will also be featured at Texas Exes events, including the Etter-Harbin Alumni Center on football game days, and at Bass Concert Hall, the exclusive home to Broadway in Austin as well as an annual curated season of performing arts from around the globe and a series of nationally touring concerts and comedy. Longhorns Baseball fans can look forward to a Dulce Vida bar at UFCU Disch-Falk Field as well.

Additionally, Dulce Vida will connect with Longhorn Nation via numerous marketing benefits throughout the year, including opportunities for consumers to win VIP experiences.

The sponsorship agreement was negotiated with Dulce Vida by LEARFIELD's Longhorn Sports Properties.

"We're excited to welcome Dulce Vida Tequila to the Texas Athletics family as an official sponsor," University of Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte said. "We appreciate their commitment to Longhorn Nation and the excitement their presence will bring to our game day experience and fans everywhere."

"Dulce Vida is the Original Austin Tequila, so we could not be more thrilled to become an official sponsor of the Texas Longhorns," said Eric Dopkins, Chairman, C.E.O of Dulce Vida parent company Milestone Brands. "To connect to our Texas roots and engage Texas Longhorn fans, the Texas Exes, and Performing Arts, is a tremendous opportunity for Dulce Vida as the original organic, additive free tequila with roots right here in Austin Texas."

The University of Texas and Dulce Vida share in the commitment to educate and encourage fans to drink responsibly.

About Dulce Vida Tequila

Dulce Vida is tequila, pure and simple. With a core range of tequilas that are made with 100% Blue Weber agave and are USDA-certified organic, the premium spirits brand was founded in Austin, Texas in 2009. It is produced in Jalisco, Mexico in the village of San Ignacio Cerro Gordo at Campanario (NOM 1443). Dulce Vida Tequila is certified additive-free on Tequila Matchmaker's industry-standard list of additive-free tequilas. Sustainability and attention to detail are inherent at every step, from harvest through distillation and aging. The expansive portfolio includes a core range of Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo tequila - produced at both 80 proof and 100 proof - plus a 100-Proof Extra Añejo. Dulce Vida is also recognized for their flavor-infused tequilas, made with real fruit, including Pineapple Jalapeño, Lime, and Grapefruit. Additionally, Dulce Vida offers ready-to-drink cocktails in Tetra Paks available in Paloma, Margarita, and Watermelon Margarita varieties. Please visit www.dulcevidaspirits.com for more information.

