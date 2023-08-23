Hefty® Brings Back Fan Favorite Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags

After unveiling the limited-edition product last year, Hefty® is answering fan pleas and bringing the seasonal trash bag to stores nationwide

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fall phenomenon people can't get enough of is making its triumphant return to….the trash can. Hefty® is giving fall fans more of what they want by bringing back limited-edition Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags, now available in retailers.

In 2022, Hefty® unveiled Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags as a limited-edition way to bring the joy of pumpkin spice to trash bins everywhere. Pumpkin lovers jumped at the chance to give their homes the fall upgrade they never knew they needed, selling out the limited run in just under 3 minutes.

In response to this fevered demand, the brand decided to recreate Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Trash Bags this fall, and this time, the seasonal product will be available for purchase in limited retailers nationwide.

"When we saw just how quickly our Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags sold out last year, we knew we had struck a powerful nerve with fall fans," said Brian Lutz, senior brand manager at Reynolds Consumer Products. "This year, we wanted to reward that pumpkin spice love in an even bigger way, and so we've made Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Trash Bags available for purchase in-store at key retailers. We hope pumpkin lovers all over the country will enjoy getting to indulge in their pumpkin spice obsession in this unexpected way, while Hefty's® odor-control technology keeps their homes smelling clean."

Strong, dependable, and oh-so-delightfully scented, Hefty® Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags prove that there's nothing pumpkin spice doesn't make better—including the trash.

Starting this September, fall enthusiasts can find Hefty® Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags for a limited time in select distribution at retailers like Walmart, Target, Hy-Vee, and more (MSRP $5.99) or online. While the trash bags have all the fall vibes, they'll only be available for a limited time, so hurry to purchase yours before they're gone!

For more information, and to purchase Hefty® Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags, visit Hefty.com. You can also visit us at Hefty.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok

