Family Building & Genetics: The Prelude Network® to Sponsor the 3rd Annual HelpCureHD Gala and Inaugural Educational Forum

Dr. Reem Sabouni of Aspire Houston Fertility Institute, part of The Prelude Network, to present on how advanced reproductive technologies are helping families bring home healthy babies free of genetic diseases

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the largest and fastest-growing network of fertility centers in North America, announces today its sponsorship of the 2023 HelpCureHD's Gala & Forum, scheduled to take place on September 7, 2023, in Houston. This event is designed to raise awareness around and funds for Huntington's Disease (HD), an inheritable and progressive neurodegenerative disease for which no known cure exists.

The 2023 HelpCureHD Gala is also hosting its inaugural Innovators in Neurology and Fertility Education Forum, an opportunity for attendees to hear from the country's leading physicians in the fields of neurology, research, fertility & pharmaceutical advancements on medical advancements that are giving hope to families affected by HD.

Dr. Reem Sabouni with Aspire Houston Fertility Institute (Aspire HFI), part of Prelude, will be a panelist at the forum. A seasoned Reproductive Endocrinologist & Infertility Specialist who is committed to patient education, Dr. Sabouni will offer insight into how reproductive medicine is eradicating the risk of passing HD and other genetic diseases to their children through preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) with in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Part of an IVF protocol, PGT is a screening used to determine whether an embryo has any abnormalities that could increase the odds of a miscarriage or a child being born with a range of genetic conditions. While there is no cure for HD, there is a way to prevent the gene that causes the disease from being passed to the next generation.

HelpCureHD is a nonprofit that aims to help improve the quality of life for those affected by HD. The organization's signature program provides financial assistance to families at-risk for HD to achieve their dreams of having a child that is HD-free through preimplantation genetic testing with in vitro fertilization (PGT-IVF).

"Prelude is proud to partner with HelpCureHD and educate families affected by HD on those reproductive options that can circumvent the possibility of passing this genetic disease – and others – to their children," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility™, the parent company to Prelude. "We thank the organization for allowing us the opportunity to highlight how advancements in fertility care is one way we can stamp out this devastating disease and give families hope of having a healthy baby."

To learn more about the event and how to reserve your tickets, please visit www.helpcurehd.org/2023-helpcurehd-gala.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of Prelude, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 40 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.

