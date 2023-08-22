Hip-Hop Legend Doug E. Fresh Drops a Beat to Support Redesign of McCormick® Herbs & Spices

An Exclusive Song by "The World's Greatest Entertainer, The Original Human Beatbox," Doug E. Fresh is Celebrating the Brand's First Bottle Redesign in Nearly 40 Years and the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hip-Hop icon and beatboxing pioneer Doug E. Fresh and the McCormick® brand today released an original song and accompanying music video to celebrate two milestones - the brand's first bottle redesign in nearly 40 years and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. A Hip-Hop Hall of Fame inductee and BET Hip-Hop Awards Icon honoree, Fresh delivers an original song featuring bold, sizzling beats in the kitchen, the pop of the new SnapTight™ lid snapping, along with lyrics to savor.

"I'm back in the kitchen, cooking up some hot new sounds to introduce McCormick's new red caps, which are designed to keep flavor fresh, like me," said hip-hop legend Doug E. Fresh. "I've used McCormick seasonings for as long as I can remember and I'm excited to collaborate with the brand to add some of my flavor using their iconic herbs and spices. Music and cooking are two of my biggest passions and this partnership allows me to explore both while having some fun."

In addition to releasing the new song, Fresh will be leading a one-of-a-kind cooking class for local New York consumers on the early evening of Thursday, September 14, 2023. Selected guests will have the opportunity to taste the fresh flavor of McCormick® seasonings and cook alongside a musical icon, before enjoying their finished dishes. To enter the official sweepstakes to attend the free cooking class, click HERE and view official rules HERE . The sweepstakes opens today and ends on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. with limited spots available through a random draw.

Fresh will be sharing his savory version of Spiced Cod with Mashed Plantains, and leading class participants through the recipe. The dish is a medley of mashed plantains with a touch of coconut milk to complement the cod fillets, which are rubbed with a blend of garlic powder, thyme, crushed red pepper, and more. The fish is then seared to perfection to form a gorgeous, bold crust.

"It's a privilege to be partnering with such a cultural pioneer, during this milestone year for the hip-hop community," said Giovanna DiLegge, Vice President Marketing, NA Consumer at McCormick. "An innovator in the studio and in the kitchen, we watched as Doug E. Fresh transformed into Doug E. Chef for his popular cooking videos on Instagram and are excited to deliver his mouth-watering recipe and original sounds for our own landmark year."

Earlier this year, for the first time in almost 40 years, McCormick launched a brand-new design of its core red cap-branded products. The new bottles are now available nationwide on retail shelves and feature an easy-to-find best by date and the new proprietary SnapTight™ lids that audibly seal for long lasting fresh flavor of the most essential herbs and spices, such as cinnamon, garlic powder, paprika, parsley, and crushed red pepper.

Media: Music lovers and flavor fanatics alike can watch Doug E. Fresh's music video HERE . To download high-resolution images of Doug E. Fresh's recipe and of him cooking, and the redesigned bottles, please click HERE .

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

