Mammotome Launches the HydroMARK™ Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker, an Innovation for Tissue Marker Displacement

CINCINNATI, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammotome announced the launch of an innovative new HydroMARK™ Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker designed to enhance ultrasound visibility, improve ease of locating, and mitigate displacement during surgical procedures.1,2,3,4 This device marks another great investment to the HydroMARK™ tissue marker portfolio, one of the top-selling breast biopsy marker brands in the world.5

"I am excited for this innovative biopsy marker to come to market," said Radiologist Dr. Evita Singh, Director of Breast Imaging at Karmanos Cancer Institute. "After seeing the tabletop test on the HydroMARK™ Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker, I look forward to having a solution that addresses the need for a nickel-free, long-term, ultrasound visible clip that will not displace for the surgeons."

The HydroMARK™ Plus marker offers the same unmatched benefits as the original HydroMARK™ marker portfolio, which features exclusive hydrogel technology. The hydrogel-based carrier hydrates more than 200% original size and becomes strikingly anechoic within 24 hours, and lasts up to 12 months, enabling long-term ultrasound visibility, even in patients undergoing Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy (NACT).6,7 This feature when combined with the HydroMARK™ Plus shape, a portion of which is outside of the carrier, is designed to improve visibility and ease of locating under ultrasound compared to the original HydroMARK™ markers.1,3 The one-of-a-kind marker shape, known as "dragonfly," offers 'wings' – an extension designed to anchor to the tissue to mitigate displacement from the biopsy site during surgical excision, supporting surgeons in achieving their procedural goals.

"With patients at the center of everything we do, we are proud to bring an innovative product to clinicians that advances breast care," said Sarah Moore, President of Mammotome. "We expect the HydroMARK™ Plus marker to significantly improve visibility at placement and add surgical efficiency, which will benefit radiologists, surgeons and the patients they serve."

Mammotome continues to focus on delivering cutting-edge breast care solutions that improve both the physician and patient experience. The HydroMARK™ Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker will be available to clinicians in the United States by the end of 2023 with plans to expand to Canada and other select countries across the globe.

About Mammotome

At Mammotome, our expertise and compassion for breast care makes us the indispensable partner to physicians, clinicians and patients. Our drive for innovation is rivaled only by our compassion for the people we serve, from the clinicians and surgeons who demand consistently precise solutions, to the patients and families seeking peace of mind. We boast a comprehensive range of products that create better outcomes in breast care and provide physicians and patients with educational resources that guide their journey. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Mammotome has been part of the Danaher Corporation since 2014. The Mammotome brand of products is sold in over 45 different countries throughout the world.

