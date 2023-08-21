Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement Involving Purchasers of Eros Shares and/or Common Stock

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

IN RE EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC

SECURITIES LITIGATION C. A. No. 19-cv-14125 (ES)(JSA) Honorable Esther Salas

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND

PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING;

AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES

AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who, during the period between July 28, 2017 and August 3, 2021, inclusive, purchased or otherwise acquired Eros Media World Plc, f/k/a ErosSTX Global Corporation, f/k/a Eros International Plc ("Eros") class A ordinary shares (New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"): EROS) and/or ErosSTX common stock (NYSE: ESGC) and were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class"):

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $25,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on November 28, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable Esther Salas at the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, Martin Luther King Building & U.S. Courthouse, Courtroom MLK 5A, 50 Walnut Street, Newark, NJ 07102, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated April 4, 2023 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at In re Eros International Plc Securities Litigation, c/o Epiq, P.O. Box 2320, Portland, OR 97208-2320, 1-855-619-1409. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.ErosSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than December 6, 2023. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than November 7, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than November 7, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Eros, or its counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

In re Eros International Plc Securities Litigation

c/o Epiq

P.O. Box 2320

Portland, OR 97208-2320

855-619-1409

www.ErosSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

Kara M. Wolke, Esq.

GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(888) 773-9224

settlements@glancylaw.com

By Order of the Court

URL: www.ErosSecuritiesLitigation.com

