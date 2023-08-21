Australian Footwear Brand, FRANKIE4, Amplifies its US Presence: Launches with Nordstrom, J.Jill, Opens Flagship Seattle Store

SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After landing stateside two years ago with its US ecommerce platform, Australian, science-backed, fashionable women's footwear brand, FRANKiE4, is amplifying its presence in North America. The brand just rolled out wholesale partnerships with Nordstrom and J.Jill this month. Additionally, the FRANKIE4 US flagship store location will be opening in Bellevue just outside of Seattle, WA. this September, 2023. This will be a permanent location following the success of its Bellevue Square pop-up location which launched this past April.

Since its inception in 2010 by podiatrist Caroline McCulloch, the award-winning Australian footwear brand has gained a cult following with its winning combination of patented, customized comfort and beautifully crafted (with LWG-certified leathers), stylish shoes. The brand has amassed almost 100K 5-star reviews, proving that customers' testimonies are intrinsically linked to a brand's global success.

"We are so excited to announce our US wholesale partnerships. We know the customer experience is not exclusively online, especially when searching for the best, most comfortable footwear, and we want to make sure that we work with the most trusted North American retailers to provide additional touchpoints for discovery; we believe this step is essential for the brand's continued global growth," Cathy Barnett, CEO.

The brand's upcoming Seattle store opening which will be located at The Bellevue Collection ; a 1,300-square-foot store that will showcase the brand's footwear—sneakers, dress flats, sandals, heels and boots. Private, expert fittings are always offered for customers to have a customized experience. The location will also serve as a community hub for events including customer-led gatherings, beauty and fashion activations, philanthropic initiatives, private shopping nights, and more.

ABOUT FRANKIE4: Founded in 2010 by Australian podiatrist, Caroline McCulloch, FRANKIE4 has perfected patented technology and implemented it seamlessly into a stylish, well made shoe. McCulloch created the Sole Hero™️ Footbeds which lifts, cradles and cushions the heel, while its arch support goal is to help with better lower limb alignment. Cleverly hidden in the design are two-zones of cushioning with the aim to prevent pain points.

McCulloch also understood that no two feet are created equally and felt it was essential to develop customization so she designed the brand's proprietary Sole Saver Pack™ . It's a genius solution to help customers to mix-and-match according to their needs; whether that's for a narrow, regular, or wide fit.

FRANKIE4 is also serious about responsible production. The unique forefront foam lining featured in some shoes is a special re-engineered textile made from recycled water bottles and the footbeds in most slides are cleverly crafted with rice husk (which is an agricultural byproduct that can create disposal issues). The brand also uses LWG-certified leathers, recycled cotton in shoe laces and recycled packaging.

FRANKIE4 has been worn by Nina Dobrev, Jennifer Garner, Aubrey Plaza, Emma Roberts, Naomi Watts and others.

