Ophthalmologists estimate 10% of Geographic Atrophy patients are now treated with Syfovre since its February 2023 approval (MARKETVUE® REPORT)

Apellis's anti-C3 Syfovre (pegcetacoplan intravitreal injection) and Astellas' anti-C5 Izervay (avacincaptad pegol intravitreal injection) were both recently FDA-approved to treat Geographic Atrophy (GA), but physicians are eager for more treatment options, according to findings from REACH Market Research.

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to the approvals of Syfovre and Izervay, the treatment for GA consisted of nonspecific therapies that do not target GA pathophysiology directly (e.g., dietary supplements and surgeries).

Despite the availability of Syfovre for GA and significant number of patients receiving the drug already, interviewed ophthalmologists feel the functional benefit and safety profile of the drug could be improved.

Ophthalmologist, U.S.: "With Syfovre, the vision's not getting better. In fact, the trials show it gets worse, not because of the drug but because of the natural history of the disease. Unfortunately, you can't measure improvement on visual acuity but if you did microperimetry you would see that you're maintaining these patients' vision, but not improving."

When asked about what improvements they'd like to see over Syfovre and Izervay, ophthalmologists report they would like to see less frequently administered products with fewer adverse events and treatments able to demonstrate improved functional benefit.

Fortunately for GA patients, the pipeline is full of novel incoming treatment options in development. Ongoing phase 3 trials include:

Alkeus' oral chemically modified Vitamin A – ALK-001

Belite's oralanti-RBP4– LBS-008

Bayley Koopman, Research Associate at REACH: "While approximately once monthly intravitreal injections represent the current standard of care, orally administered or 'one-and-done' treatments such as cell and gene therapies are in development for GA and could potentially reduce the burden of treatment if these therapies are able to demonstrate efficacy."

