MESQUITE ISD INTRODUCES A GAME-CHANGING SOLUTION TO PROTECT LIVES ON THE FIELD INSTALLING HELLAS PAVILIONS AT ALL FIVE DISTRICT HIGH SCHOOLS

MESQUITE, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellas, a leading sports construction company, has partnered with Mesquite ISD to bring a revolutionary shade solution to local high schools, prioritizing the safety and well-being of athletes and coaches. This new initiative aims to shield players and staff from the unforgiving heat and reduce the number of practices canceled due to weather.

"We lost 25 practices a year due to heat," said Poteet Head Football Coach Rodney McLain . "Pavilions have removed that."

Reed J. Seaton, CEO of Hellas says, "By installing pavilions at all five district high schools, Mesquite ISD is demonstrating their commitment to providing students a safe and fun place to practice and play."

This summer will go down in history as one of the hottest in Texas history. While the heat is expected to continue, Mesquite sports teams are already experiencing the benefits the environment pavilions create. In fact, the new pavilion structures have reduced field temperatures by 20-25 degrees, significantly mitigating the risk of heat-related incidents.

Rodney McLain is the head coach at Mesquite ISD's Poteet High School where the football teams have been preparing for the upcoming season under the shade of a new pavilion.

"This pavilion has been a game-changer," remarks Coach McLain. "Normally, you're out there in the sun and miserable. In past seasons, we've averaged losing about 20-25 practices because of the heat. Now, we won't have to miss practice anymore. More importantly, we are protecting our kids and staff from the dangers of extreme heat."

The benefits of the pavilion are not limited to football alone but can be used by the band, cheerleaders, dance team, soccer teams, and baseball and softball teams. During school hours, it is also an ideal place to hold outdoor classes, pep rallies, fundraisers, or student organizational meetings. Each pavilion is equipped with lights to extend the hours of usability, includes net curtains that can be used to divide the space and contain balls, and has batting cages that can be raised and lowered as needed.

As part of the collaborative efforts between Mesquite ISD and Hellas, plans are in place to equip all five district high schools with similar shade pavilions by the end of 2023. The benefits are undeniable, offering not just a cost-effective alternative to indoor facilities but also creating a multi-use space for the entire school. Here is a video link to the story provided by Hellas. https://vimeo.com/851774753?share=copy

Hellas is a premier sports services company committed to delivering superior solutions to communities and institutions across the United States. By providing innovative products and services, Hellas has earned a reputation as a preferred partner for K-12, collegiate, and professional sports teams including the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Green Bay Packers. For more information, please visit: www.hellasconstruction.com

Mesquite ISD spans 60 square miles along the I-635 corridor from I-20 to I-30 including the communities of Mesquite, Garland, and Balch Springs, as well as areas of the city of Dallas. Mesquite ISD serves more than 38,000 students attending 52 campuses. For more information, please visit: https://www.mesquiteisd.org.

Contact: Jeff Power

Hellas Director of Communications

jpower@hellasconstruction.com

Hellas installed new pavilions in Mesquite ISD including this Matrix Helix® field at Poteet High School. The cooler temperatures are a pleasant surprise for student-athletes in Mesquite ISD. (PRNewswire)

Building For Sports. Building It Right. (PRNewsfoto/Hellas Construction) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hellas Construction, Inc.