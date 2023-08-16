PITTCO ADDS TYLER OLSEN, ANALYST, INVESTMENTS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Management, LLC, a single-family office located in Memphis, TN, has appointed Tyler Olsen as Analyst, Investments. In his new role, Tyler will focus on analyzing, underwriting, and monitoring public and private equity fund managers within Pittco's managed funds strategy, evaluating Pittco's direct investments and assisting with general fund formation and composition matters.

"We eagerly anticipate the invaluable contributions Tyler will bring to our team as he evolves and flourishes alongside us," said Henry Guy, Pittco President & Chief Investment Officer.

When asked about this opportunity, Tyler said, "I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to join such a talented and dedicated team at Pittco to help strengthen the effort to support the Hyde family's legacy and impact."

Tyler holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, magna cum laude, from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

ABOUT PITTCO MANAGEMENT, LLC

Pittco is the single-family office for Joseph R. "Pitt" Hyde III, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

