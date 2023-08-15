VINFAST DEBUTS ON NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH BLACK SPADE ACQUISITION CO

NEW YORK and HA NOI, Vietnam, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast Auto Ltd. ("VinFast" or the "Company") celebrated its listing and commencement of trading of its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "VFS," with an equity value of over US$23 billion.

VinFast Debuts on NASDAQ (PRNewswire)

VinFast's public listing follows the completion of the business combination with Black Spade Acquisition Co ("Black Spade") on August 14, 2023. VinFast celebrated this moment by ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq Stock LLC ("Nasdaq") earlier today and became the largest Vietnamese company listed on the U.S. stock market by market capitalization.

The combined company will now operate as VinFast Auto Ltd. and continue to be led by Global CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy, or Madame Thuy Le, who is supported by an experienced, diverse, and entrepreneurial senior management team. Black Spade will provide ongoing business advisory input for the growth of the brand and assist with direct investor engagement.

Commenting on this significant milestone, Madame Thuy Le, Global CEO of VinFast Auto Ltd., said: "VinFast has accelerated the global electric vehicle ("EV") revolution by making smart, safe, and environmentally friendly EVs accessible to everyone. Today's successful listing not only supports VinFast's commitment to sustainable mobility at a global scale but also unlocks access to the capital markets and important avenues for future development. Further, it is our hope that VinFast's listing will inspire and unleash greater opportunities for Vietnamese brands to participate in the global market."

VinFast has delivered close to 19,000 EVs including the VF e34, VF 5, VF 8, and VF 9 models, as of June 30, 2023. It is also preparing for the upcoming launch of the VF 3, VF 6, and VF 7 models in the Vietnamese and global markets. VinFast looks forward to building upon its rapid expansion as the company rolls out next-generation EVs and solutions, and carries out its strategy of expanding its footprint globally.

The company has established a strong foothold in its Vietnamese home market by rolling out its own charging network spanning across 63 cities and provinces, and plans to expand it further in the coming years. VinFast has also established a company-owned retail and service network of over 122 VinFast stores worldwide.

Additionally, VinFast is working to strengthen its position in the global EV market by leveraging new partnerships with distributors and dealers in select markets, including North America, Europe, Vietnam, and Southeast Asia.

On July 28, 2023, VinFast broke ground at its new EV manufacturing facility in the U.S. The event marked a significant step toward its global expansion and supply chain development in North America.

Today's bell-ringing event at Nasdaq and listing in the world's largest capital market mark an important milestone in VinFast's global expansion. It does not only provide VinFast with more opportunities for future development but also leads the way for other Vietnamese brands to play an increasing role in the global economy.

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup JSC – is Vietnam's leading automotive manufacturer committed to its mission of creating a green future for everyone. VinFast manufactures and exports a portfolio of electric SUVs, e-scooters and e-buses across Vietnam, the United States, and, soon, Europe. Learn more at www.vinfastauto.us .

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws with respect to the Company, including without limitation, statements regarding the benefits of its public listing, the Company's expectations concerning the outlook for the Company's business, productivity, plans and goals for product launches, deliveries and future operational improvements and capital investments, operational performance, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, as well as any information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are management's current predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions available to the Company, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of the consummation of the business combination and the public listing of the Company's securities on its business relationships, performance, financial condition and business generally, (ii) the risk that the Company's securities may experience a material price decline and volatility in the price of such securities due to a variety of factors, (iii) the adverse impact of any legal proceedings and regulatory inquiries and investigations on the Company's business and in relation to the business combination, (iv) risks that the Company's public listing may divert management's attention from its ongoing business operations, (v) the Company's potential inability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq, (vi) the risk associated with the Company's limited operating history, (vii) the ability of the Company to achieve profitability, positive cash flows from operating activities and a net working capital surplus, (viii) the ability of the Company to fund its capital requirements through additional debt and equity financing under commercially reasonable terms and the risk of shareholding dilution as a result of additional capital raising, if applicable, (ix) risks associated with being a new entrant in the EV industry, (x) the risks of the Company's brand, reputation, public credibility and consumer confidence in its business being harmed by negative publicity, (xi) the Company's ability to successfully introduce and market new products and services, (xii) competition in the automotive industry, (xiii) the Company's ability to adequately control the costs associated with its operations, (xiv) the ability of the Company to obtain components and raw materials according to schedule at acceptable prices, quality and volumes acceptable from its suppliers, (xv) the Company's ability to maintain relationships with existing suppliers who are critical and necessary to the output and production of its vehicles and to create relationships with new suppliers, (xvi) the Company's ability to establish manufacturing facilities outside of Vietnam and expand capacity in a timely manner and within budget, (xvii) the risk that the Company's actual vehicle sales and revenue could differ materially from expected levels based on the number of reservations received, (xviii) the demand for, and consumers' willingness to adopt, EVs, (xix) the availability and accessibility of EV charging stations or related infrastructure, (xx) the unavailability, reduction or elimination of government and economic incentives or government policies which are favorable for EV manufacturers and buyers, (xxi) failure to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting and to accurately and timely report the Company's financial condition, results of operations or cash flows, (xxii) battery pack failures in the Company or its competitor's EVs, (xxiii) failure of the Company's business partners to deliver their services, (xxiv) errors, bugs, vulnerabilities, design defects or other issues related to technology used or involved in the Company's EVs or operations, (xxv) the risk that the Company's research and development efforts may not yield expected results, (xxvi) risks associated with autonomous driving technologies, (xxvii) product recalls that the Company may be required to make, (xxviii) the ability of the Company's controlling shareholder to control and exert significant influence on the Company, (xxix) the Company's reliance on financial and other support from Vingroup and its affiliates and the close association between the Company and Vingroup and its affiliates and (xxx) conflicts of interests with or any events impacting the reputation of Vingroup affiliates or unfavorable market conditions or adverse business operations of Vingroup and Vingroup affiliates. The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement on Form F-4 and other documents filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and all forward-looking statements in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations. The inclusion of any statement in this communication does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.

VinFast (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VinFast