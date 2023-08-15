For the Third Time, Leap Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 1,592 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 66%

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Leap ranks No. 1,592 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're thrilled to see our hard work and dedication to the home improvement industry recognized with this achievement on the Inc. 5000 list for the third straight year. I'm proud that our team at Leap is so devoted to our customers and helping businesses grow with the right-sized solutions, and I'm excited to see what we'll be able to accomplish moving forward into 2024." - Patrick Fingles, Leap CEO

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"Leap is proud to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Mid-Atlantic region. In 2023, Leap ranks 1,592 overall on the Inc. 5000 list, finishing 212th in software and 28th in Maryland," Leap noted in a recent blog. "This is another step forward for Leap after ranking 63rd in Maryland in 2022."

The Leap Platform makes it easier for home improvement businesses to win and manage jobs. Whether you're a neighborhood contractor or a national franchise, you get a complete mobile platform to handle everything from sales to production management to customer service – all in a single CRM.

Contractors can bring everything together and manage everything in one centralized application. Moreover, they can do it their own way with a wide range of flexible features that adapt to their business. And with the team at Leap, contractors will get all the help they need from experts who have been in their shoes and understand their priorities.

