David Sanford joins Cetera Financial Specialists

Established Springfield-based registered representative with practice of more than $110 million joins Cetera's tax-oriented community from Securities America

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that David K. Sanford, CPA, has joined Cetera Financial Specialists. Based in Springfield, Mo., Sanford is an experienced financial advisor who was previously affiliated with Securities America, Inc. He provides comprehensive wealth management and retirement planning strategies to clients with more than $110 million in a combination of assets under administration and assets under management as of June 1, 2023.

"Cetera Financial Specialists' family culture paired with its high-touch support and unmatched resources make it an ideal fit for our team as we look to both grow business and enhance our client experience," Sanford said. "I've worked with a Cetera community in the past and I'm excited to be back under the umbrella with like-minded advisors and tax professionals, where I know my team will receive boutique services that allow us to offer unique and flexible strategies to help clients achieve their financial goals."

"David is a true master in the industry, who takes real pride in guiding his clients toward financial success no matter their station in life," said Ron Krueger, president of Cetera Financial Specialists. "In an ever-changing financial climate, his expertise has remained a constant for so many. I'm excited to welcome David aboard and look forward to working with him to continue elevating his already thriving business."

Sanford has worked in the wealth management industry since 1997, when he founded Sanford & Associates CPA. Sanford and his firm offer a suite of investment, financial planning and insurance services. Sanford is a Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor and registered representative. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Missouri State University. He enjoys spending his free time travelling with his wife and trialing with his English Spaniel dogs.

