The University of New Orleans Enlists Academic Partnerships to Launch New Online Graduate Degree Programs Focused on Working Adults

The University of New Orleans Enlists Academic Partnerships to Launch New Online Graduate Degree Programs Focused on Working Adults

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of New Orleans has announced a partnership with Academic Partnerships (AP) to support the expansion of its online portfolio of graduate degree programs. UNO will launch six online graduate programs designed to meet the needs of working adults looking for an alternative to traditional on-campus education.

The University of New Orleans will offer programs in the College of Business Administration, the Dr. Robert A. Savoie College of Engineering, and the College of Liberal Arts, Education and Human Development.

With classes starting in January 2024, the following programs will be offered in 8-week courses and can be completed in as little as one year:

Master of Science in Engineering Management

Master of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management Executive Track

Master of Science in Tax Accounting

Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction

Master of Education in Educational Leadership (K-12)

Master of Education in Higher Education Administration

"We are excited to team up with Academic Partnerships. Together we will build on our shared mission of providing high-quality education in an affordable way," said Darrell Kruger, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. "As one of Louisiana's most diverse universities we continue to be focused on meeting our students where they are. By offering our programs in a more accessible format, we will be better able to serve our local community, Louisiana and beyond."

The University of New Orleans is a public metropolitan research university committed to providing educational excellence to a diverse undergraduate and graduate student body. The University is one of the region's foremost public resources, offering a variety of world-class, research-based programs, advancing shared knowledge, and adding to the region's industry, culture and economy. UNO has been repeatedly recognized as one of top 50 national universities whose students graduate with the least average debt.

"AP is proud to partner with the University of New Orleans to expand their online programs," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Academic Partnerships. "We are especially looking forward to helping launch the programs in education. As school districts across Louisiana face devastating teacher shortages, UNO is working hard to make their education programs more accessible to the working teacher, in an affordable way. These programs will have a meaningful impact on the community, and we are excited to partner with UNO to make this a reality."

Helping to support this affordable and quality delivery model is Academic Partnerships, a leading online facilitator based in Dallas, Texas. AP is a partner to more than 55 universities across the country, primarily regional public universities, helping those institutions expand access to high-quality, affordable and workforce-relevant education.

The first cycle of classes begins January 8, 2024, with an application deadline of December 18, 2023. For more information or to apply for these programs, please visit https://online.uno.edu.

About the University of New Orleans

The University of New Orleans (UNO) is a major research university in one of the world's most fascinating cities. For 65 years, it has been one of the city's foremost public resources, offering a diverse set of world-class, research-based programs, advancing shared knowledge and adding to the city's industry, culture and economy. Since 1958, UNO has educated students from all 64 Louisiana parishes, all 50 states in the United States and more than 140 countries. Today UNO offers more than 40 undergraduate and pre-professional programs and more than 40 graduate programs.

For more information, please visit www.uno.edu.

About Academic Partnerships

Based in Dallas, Texas, Academic Partnerships is an online facilitator that assists primarily public institutions of higher education across North America in taking their academic programs online and recruits and retains qualified students through program completion. AP's mission is to expand access to high-quality, affordable, and workforce relevant education, especially for working and adult students. Founded in digital innovation more than a decade ago, Academic Partnerships brings single-minded dedication, an integrated set of services and data-driven performance to our collaboration with university partners. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Academic Partnerships