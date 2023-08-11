LITTLE ROCK BECOMES EPICENTER FOR GLOBAL BANKING LEADERS AT VENCENT FINTECH SUMMIT AUG. 14-15

LITTLE ROCK BECOMES EPICENTER FOR GLOBAL BANKING LEADERS AT VENCENT FINTECH SUMMIT AUG. 14-15

Summit to spotlight urgent topics for the banking industry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Venture Center's VenCent Fintech Summit 2023, taking place on August 14-15, will spotlight urgent topics for the banking industry: advancements in banking as a service, recent policy changes in the banking industry, and its effects on digital assets, and the latest in cybersecurity. This premier event gathers global banking leaders and innovators to discuss the technological evolution shaping our financial future. Given the rapid pace of digital transformation, this summit offers attendees the chance to stay ahead of crucial fintech trends and network with top industry executives.

WHO: U.S. banking leaders, investors, regulators, government officials, and entrepreneurs will provide insights and a "sneak peek" into what the financial sector thinks about challenges facing the U.S. economy.

WHAT/WHEN: The summit will take place August 14-15, 2023, and feature some of the banking industry's biggest influencers.

TOPICS include advancements in banking as a service, recent policy changes in the banking industry and its effects on digital assets, and the latest in cybersecurity. Access the full agenda here.

WHERE: Statehouse Convention Center, 101 E. Markham Street, Little Rock, AR 77201.

(Advanced registration required, exclusive livestream available for media).

WHY: The U.S. banking and financial sectors are leading indicators for the rest of the economy.

Amid the first major economic downturn since 2008, there is much speculation on where we are now and where we are heading (i.e., inflation, recession, the role of the Federal Reserve, consumer trends, and more).

This will be an excellent opportunity to hear from the lineup of outstanding experts and speakers, including government and banking experts, and those in fintech companies who are doing it right.

The conference will also highlight unique examples of successful startups that have benefited from The Venture Center's programs, along with venture investment, workforce, and economic development opportunities in Arkansas.

BACKGROUND

Since it began in 2015, The Venture Center has connected more than 10,000 bankers with early-to-growth stage technology companies, impacting revenues, brand, culture, and growth.

For the full agenda visit vencentsummit.com and to learn more about FIS's long-time support of The Venture Center through its Fintech Accelerator and other programs, visit venturecenter.co .

View original content:

SOURCE The Venture Center