APEX TRADER FUNDING ANNOUNCES LATEST PAYOUT AMOUNTS TO TRADERS

ONLINE TRADING PLATFORM CONTINUES TO DOMINATE FUTURES FUNDING EVALUATION SERVICES

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Trader Funding, an innovative online trader funding platform offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost and highest contract plans, announced today that their platform has paid out over $5.4 million in the past month with over $14 million paid out to traders in the past 90 days.

With these figures, Apex Trader Funding proves it is the dominant leader in future funding while other firms scramble to try and stay open. Apex Trader Funding, which is less than two years old, has already exceeded a monumental $30 million in total payouts to date.

Apex also uses a trailing threshold/stop, which has resulted in nearly a 50 percent higher customer pass rate of an evaluation, compared to competitors who use end-of-day stops.

"The trailing threshold helps traders be more focused, learning discipline in managing profit, risk, and size," said Darrell Martin, CEO of Apex Trader Funding. "In addition, the trailing stop is removed once risk is mitigated in a passed evaluation paying account. Many competitors use gimmicks when the reality is, the proof is in the numbers, not the noise."

Apex's remarkable success is built on tangible results, higher pass rates, fewer rules, and unparalleled payouts.

About Apex Trader Funding

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Apex Trader Funding is a community of traders offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost, highest contract funding plans. Founded in 2021 by Darrell Martin, Apex Trader Funding is a thriving community of traders from over 150 countries.

