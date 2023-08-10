TriNet Announces Additional Speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023 Including Award-Winning Actress Goldie Hawn and Pulitzer Prize-Winning Investigative Reporter Ronan Farrow

The New Consumer Founder and Editor in Chief Dan Frommer Also to Present at Fourth Annual Award-Winning Conference

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of three speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023, including award-winning actress Goldie Hawn, Pulitzer prize-winning journalist and bestselling author, Ronan Farrow, as well as business journalist and entrepreneur Dan Frommer.

The three-day, award-winning conference taking place September 12-14 will feature acclaimed leaders from the worlds of business, sports, technology, science, social justice, entertainment, media and more. The event will take place live from The Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, New York—and virtually from anywhere.

The latest speakers added to TriNet PeopleForce 2023 include:

Goldie Hawn – Academy Award-Winning Actress, Founder and CEO of MindUP | The Goldie Hawn Foundation

New York Times Bestselling Author Ronan Farrow – Pulitzer Prize-Winning Investigative Reporter andBestselling Author

The New Consumer Dan Frommer – Founder and Editor in Chief,

"We are thrilled to add these highly acclaimed and talented visionaries to our growing list of notable speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023," said Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer at TriNet. "Each are highly accomplished and celebrated in their respective areas of expertise and will undoubtedly provide valuable insights and inspiration to the SMB community."

With People for People as the program's theme, TriNet PeopleForce 2023 will explore a broad range of topics, including AI, the capital environment, healthcare, mental health, employee satisfaction and more. In addition to live interviews and performances on the main stage, attendees will have access to break-out sessions with tailored, participatory content.

