Equipped with legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive

EyeSight ® Driver Assist Technology with Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control standard

Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Forester Wilderness is most rugged and trail-capable Forester ever

Pricing starts at $26,895

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the 2024 Forester, one of the automaker's most popular SUVs thanks to its safety, capability, versatility and value. The 2024 Forester is offered in six trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, Wilderness, Limited and Touring. The compact SUV will begin arriving in Subaru retailers this fall with a starting price of $26,895.

SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2024 FORESTER (PRNewswire)

The 2024 Forester delivers the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring and Vehicle Dynamics Control. The standard 8.7 inches of ground clearance for Forester (9.2 inches for Forester Wilderness) is greater than that of many SUVs, yet the compact SUV maintains a comfortably low step-in height for both front and rear passenger entry.

All 2024 Forester models are powered by a 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine paired to a Lineartronic® CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission). The highly efficient engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque, while delivering an EPA-estimated 33 mpg on highways. Standard SI-DRIVE Engine Performance Management system features driver-selectable "Intelligent" and "Sport" modes for a customizable driving experience.

The Forester comes standard with 60/40 split flat-folding seats offering up to 74.2 cubic feet of cargo space. The rear gate opening maximum width is 51.2 inches, allowing customers more flexibility for loading items. A power rear gate is standard on Limited and Touring trim levels and available as an option for Premium, Sport and Wilderness. For additional versatility, the SUV has a towing capacity up to 1,500 pounds (3,000 pounds for Wilderness) and comes standard with Trailer Stability Assist.

Standard EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology features Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control; Pre-Collision Braking; Pre-Collision Throttle Management; Lane Departure and Sway Warning and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. Automatic Emergency Steering is included on models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. The safety feature works with EyeSight and Blind-Spot Detection to assist with steering control to help avoid a collision at speeds less than 50 mph.

As in prior model years, all Forester models come standard with seven airbags: driver and front passenger frontal airbags, side curtain airbags, side pelvis/torso airbags and a driver's knee airbag.

The Subaru Forester received the 2023 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK award. This marks the 17th consecutive year Forester has earned an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK (2007-2023) - more than any other small SUV. In addition, Forester received the highest possible rating for front crash prevention from IIHS.

The Subaru Forester has the lowest 5-Year Cost to Own in its class and the Best Resale Value in its class according to KBB.com. The compact SUV has held both honors for four years running. Recently, the MotorTrend Buyer's Guide Ultimate Car Rankings (Spring-Summer 2023) gave the compact SUV a top ranking in its class.

Introducing the 2024 Forester

The 2024 Subaru Forester continues the automaker's long-running practice of offering top safety and value across the model line. The 2024 Subaru Forester has a starting price of $26,895 and comes equipped with a long list of standard features including Steering Responsive LED headlights (low and high beam) with High Beam Assist; Rear Seat Reminder; remote keyless entry system with engine immobilizer; power windows, door locks and side mirrors; a multi-function display; and combination meter with color LCD.

The SUBARU STARLINK® 6.5-inch Multimedia system with a high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility; and Bluetooth® hands-free streaming and phone connectivity is standard. The front center console comes equipped with a USB-A input/charge port and 3.5mm auxiliary jack. Audio and Bluetooth® controls for phone and multimedia are conveniently located on the steering wheel.

A popular option package is available on Forester that adds 17-inch silver-finished alloy wheels and black-finished roof rails with convenient tie-down points. The roof rails offer a dynamic capacity of 176 pounds with a 700-pound static load limit, which is robust enough for a rooftop tent. The option package is priced at $625 MSRP.

Forester Premium

The 2024 Forester Premium builds on the Base trim with more comfort, convenience, and technology for a starting price of $30,095. The Premium adds a standard All-Weather Package with heated front seats, heated exterior power-adjustable exterior mirrors and a windshield wiper de-icer. A 10-way, power-adjustable driver's seat; 17-inch alloy wheels in black with machine finish; X-MODE® with Hill-Descent Control; panoramic power moonroof; leather-wrapped steering wheel; ladder-style roof rails; and Keyless Access with Push-button Start are also standard on Premium. New for 2024, LED fog lights and a Crystal Black Silica rear roof spoiler are standard.

The Premium upgrades to the SUBARU STARLINK® 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus system with high-resolution touchscreen, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™ and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; HD Radio®; SiriusXM® and TravelLink® (4-month free Platinum Plan subscription); and CD player. The front center console is equipped with dual USB-A input/charge ports.

The Premium offers a single option package that includes Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; Automatic Emergency Steering; dual USB-A charge ports in the rear center console; and a Power Rear Gate with automatic close and height memory. The MSRP for the package is $1,165.

Forester Sport

The 2024 Forester Sport, which is priced from $31,665 MSRP, adds unique interior and exterior elements to set it apart from the Forester range with an eye toward customers looking for a practical SUV with flair. The Forester Sport adds exclusive gloss black exterior trim in the front and rear, black-finished 18-inch alloy wheels and a black rear roof spoiler. On the sides, orange accents adorn the cladding and roof-rail mounts. Inside, the Forester Sport features unique dark gray cloth upholstery with orange contrast stitching on the seats, shift knob, steering wheel and center console.

For drivability, the Forester Sport adds SUBARU SI-DRIVE with driver-selectable "Intelligent" and "Sport Sharp" modes. For more engaging drives, the Lineartronic CVT includes steering wheel-mounted paddle-shift controls with 7-speed manual shifting. The Sport also upgrades to dual-function X-MODE for more off-road confidence. Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert comes standard along with Automatic Emergency Steering.

An option package for Forester Sport includes the 8.0-inch SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia Plus system; Harman Kardon® premium audio with 576-watt equivalent amp and nine speakers; Power Rear Gate; and Reverse Automatic Braking for $1,645 MSRP.

Forester Wilderness

The rugged Forester Wilderness returns for 2024 and adds a bevy of exterior, interior, and mechanical additions for adventure-seekers starting at $34,720. The Forester Wilderness does not sacrifice the SUV's quiet, car-like ride and exceptional outward vision with its increased capability, making it the perfect companion on the way to the trailhead and beyond.

The 2024 Wilderness increases ground clearance to 9.2 inches thanks to longer coil springs and shock absorbers. The enhanced suspension also increases trail capability while delivering the comfortable ride the Forester is known for. The Wilderness subs in 17-inch matte-black alloy wheels wrapped in All-Terrain Yokohama GEOLANDAR® tires for increased traction on muddy or wet roads or trails. A full-size spare is tucked underneath the cargo area for added confidence off the pavement.

The Wilderness also gets a unique front fascia with hexagonal front grille and hexagonal LED fog lights, as well as a useful anti-glare hood decal in matte black to diffuse direct sunlight on the trails. Larger cladding around the wheels and a front skid plate help to protect the Forester Wilderness off-road, while offering a visually distinct appearance from the rest of the lineup.

Inside, water-resistant StarTex® seating surfaces, all-weather mats, and a cargo tray are all well-prepared for muddy feet and gear with wash-and-ready attitudes. The Wilderness also benefits from more robust ladder-type roof rails that can support up to 800 pounds when stationary, which is an increase of 100 pounds above the standard roof rails.

The Forester Wilderness offers a smart option package with an 8.0-inch SUBARU STARLINK®®® Multimedia Navigation system, Harman Kardon premium audio with 576-watt equivalent amp and nine speakers and Power Rear Gate for $1,850 MSRP.

Forester Limited

Starting from $33,775, the 2024 Forester Limited is well-equipped with convenience features that make it a standout among competitors without sacrificing capability. The Limited builds on the Premium trim level and adds 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in black with machine finish, body-colored exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals, and black geometric-textured fog light covers, the last of which are new for 2024.



The Limited is thoughtfully equipped with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert; SUBARU STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus System; dual USB-A charge ports in the rear center console; dual-zone automatic climate control with voice-activated controls; one-touch folding rear seatbacks; and Power Rear Gate. Inside, the Limited is finished with leather-trimmed upholstery, including a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle and a center dash panel finished with silver metallic and gloss black.

A single option package for Limited adds the 8.0-inch SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia Navigation system, Harman Kardon premium audio with 576-watt equivalent amp and nine speakers, Reverse Automatic Braking and a heated steering wheel for $1,695 MSRP.



Forester Touring

The Forester Limited sits atop the range for 2024 and is equipped with standout features making it equally comfortable and capable. Priced at $37,195, the Touring offers convenience features not typically found at its price point including the innovative DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System including gesture control capability that allows the driver to raise and lower the automatic climate control temperature via hand gestures.

Other convenience features include rear heated seats at the outboard positions, a heated steering wheel, black perforated leather-trimmed upholstery with silver stitching or saddle brown perforated leather-trimmed upholstery with silver and brown stitching. The driver's seat is 10-way power adjustable with power lumbar adjustment and two-driver memory and the passenger seat is 8-way power adjustable.

The Forester Touring is visually distinct from the rest of the lineup with 18-inch alloy wheels in dark gray with machine finish, satin chrome exterior folding mirrors with integrated turn signals, and LED fog lights with black and chrome textured covers. The Forester Touring includes roof rails with a silver finish; chrome exterior badging; and front, rear and side valances with silver metallic finish.

2024 Subaru Forester Trim Transmission Applicable Options MSRP MSRP + Destination &

Delivery ($1,295) Forester CVT 01, 02 $26,895 $28,190 Forester Premium CVT 11, 15 $30,095 $31,390 Forester Sport CVT 21, 24 $31,665 $32,960 Forester Wilderness CVT 21, 22 $34,720 $36,015 Forester Limited CVT 31, 32 $33,775 $35,070 Forester Touring CVT 41 $37,195 $38,490

2024 Subaru Forester Option Packages Forester CODE 01: Standard Model N/A CODE 02: Alloy Wheel Package + Roof Rails $625 Forester Premium CODE 11: Standard Model N/A CODE 15: BSD/RCTA + Power Rear Gate $1,165 Forester Sport CODE 21: Standard Model N/A CODE 24: RAB + 8-inch Multimedia Plus + Harman Kardon Speaker System + Power Rear Gate $1,645 Forester Wilderness CODE 21: Standard Model N/A CODE 22: 8-inch Multimedia Plus + Harman Kardon Speaker System + Power Rear Gate $1,850 Forester Limited CODE 31: Standard Model N/A CODE 32: RAB + 8-inch Multimedia with Nav + Harman Kardon Speaker System + Heated Steering Wheel $1,695 Forester Touring CODE 41: Standard Model N/A

Destination & Delivery is $1,295 for Forester and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,445 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Todd Hill

Manager, Product Public Relations

856.488.3234

thill@subaru.com

Charles Ballard

Product & Technology Communications

856.488.8759

cballard@subaru.com

Aaron Cole

Product Communications

720.231.0809

acole1@subaru.com

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.