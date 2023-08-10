SELENA GOMEZ ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL RARE IMPACT FUND BENEFIT SUPPORTING YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH

Selena Gomez will host her first annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit: A Night of Radiance & Reflection on October 4 in Los Angeles featuring Martin Short and Marshmello

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Selena Gomez announced that she will host the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit. Funds raised at the first annual benefit will support The Rare Impact Fund's mission to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and expand access to mental health services and education for young people around the world. Confirmed talent for the evening includes Emmy-winning actor Martin Short and Grammy-nominated music producer Marshmello. Additional performers and entertainment will be announced at a later date.

The Rare Impact Fund, launched by Selena Gomez, as part of her commitment to addressing mental health and self-acceptance, was created in 2020, with the goal of raising $100 million to address youth mental health. Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez donates one percent of sales directly to the Rare Impact Fund and the Rare Impact Fund raises additional funds with Foundations, Corporate Partners, and individuals. The Fund currently supports 23 organizations across the world, which includes organizations located in North America, Canada, the United Kingdom, broader Europe, India, and Brazil. To date, the Rare Impact Fund has directly impacted more than 740,000 young people, 10,000 teachers and administrators, and 367 educational systems.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nation's suicide rate increased by 4% between 2020 and 2021 after two years of decline, and suicide is now the second leading cause of death in the United States for people between 10 and 34. The mental health crisis is one of the most pressing issues facing young people today.

"There is nothing more important to me than getting young people access to the resources that they need to support their mental health," said Selena Gomez, Founder and Creator of Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund. "This is a personal mission and the reason that I created the Rare Impact Fund. I am incredibly proud to host the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit and look forward to an inspiring night of raising funds for these lifesaving services and showcasing the impact we have made so far."

The Rare Impact Fund Benefit will be an experiential evening of meaningful impact hosting 350 guests including celebrities, philanthropists, mental health advocates as well as partners, supporters, and grantees of the Rare Impact Fund. The Benefit will take place at Nya Studios in Hollywood, California and will include celebrity hosts, speakers, entertainment, and a live auction. The event will draw guests in a call to action around youth mental health and will be a night of levity, community, and inspiration supporting the Rare Impact Fund.

Elyse Cohen, VP of Social Impact & Inclusion at Rare Beauty, and President of the Rare Impact Fund shared, "We are thrilled to announce the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit, an evening filled with inspiration and purpose. This event will highlight the importance of supporting youth mental health and raise funds for the incredible organizations providing critical mental health tools and resources for young people around the world. With the support of our partners, donors, and community, we hope to further our mission to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and increase access to mental health services and education."

All tickets support the Rare Impact Fund and are available to purchase online at https://rareimpactfund.org/rare-impact-benefit/.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Raquel Mata at raquel@rarebeauty.com.

ABOUT THE RARE IMPACT FUND

The Rare Impact Fund was launched by Selena Gomez as part of her focus on addressing mental health. One percent of all Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez sales are donated to the Rare Impact Fund. The Rare Impact Fund raises additional funds with philanthropic foundations, individuals, corporate partners, and the Rare Beauty community. The Rare Impact Fund supports organizations that expand access to mental health services for young people. The Rare Impact Fund is a fiscally sponsored project of the Hopewell Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity. To learn more about the Rare Impact Fund, visit rareimpactfund.org .

