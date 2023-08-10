Russell Reynolds Associates Acquires Leadership Advisory Firm Kilberry

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA) today announces that it has acquired Kilberry, a leadership advisory firm based in Canada that serves investors, CEOs, and C-suite leaders across North America.

Kilberry's services, including executive assessment, CEO succession, executive coaching, top team effectiveness, and private equity advisory, align with and enhance RRA's core capabilities and expertise.

Kilberry was founded more than 10 years ago by CEO Richard Davis, PhD., a licensed Industrial-Organizational Psychologist. Richard joins RRA as a Managing Director. He and his team of 10 talented colleagues will join RRA in the firm's Toronto office.

"Bringing Kilberry into the fold will further bolster RRA's top-shelf leadership advisory capabilities with some of the most talented consultants in the sector," said Russell Reynolds Associates' CEO Constantine Alexandrakis. "Richard and the entire Kilberry team will be a huge asset to RRA thanks to the rigor of their methodologies, the depth of their relationships, and the quality of their insights. We can't wait to start working with them and bringing their expertise to our clients."

Kilberry's clients range from leading public companies to family businesses to private equity firms, as well as a roster of Fortune 100 firms and highly visible clients across the financial services, consumer, and sports industries. Its strong presence in Canada is a powerful lever to drive greater growth throughout this market.

"For the past decade, Kilberry's management psychologists have provided clients with high-­value insights that enable leaders to make confident decisions about their business and people," said Davis. "I couldn't be more excited to join forces with premier leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates to create extraordinary shared value for our respective clients."

The acquisition of Kilberry comes on the heels of another recent RRA acquisition, Nvolv, a U.S.-based boutique leadership advisory firm. Through thoughtful and considered acquisitions, RRA is deepening its range of services, differentiating the firm's talent and­­­ expertise, and strengthening its existing leadership advisory capabilities. Intrepid Investment Bankers acted as the strategic advisor to RRA in the transaction.

