Postal Service Celebrates Wonders of the Microscopic World

Life Magnified Forever Stamps Issued Today
CLEVELAND, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A dedication ceremony for Life Magnified stamps was held today in partnership with the American Philatelic Society at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland. The 20 stamps feature otherworldly images of some of the smallest components of life as we know it.
For hundreds of years, scientists have held deep fascination with making the invisible elements of our world visible. Development of more refined microscope techniques over several centuries brought smaller and smaller components of life into focus. By the 20th century, microscopes had become ubiquitous in laboratories around the globe. Electron microscopes are now essential tools in several scientific fields.
The images that result from microscope-based research show, in exquisite detail, the phenomena of life. Stunning on their own as works of art, these images also hold scientific significance. Daniel Castranova's photograph of a juvenile zebrafish, for instance, reveals the presence of lymphatic vessels within the fish's skull, previously never observed in the skulls of non-mammals. This groundbreaking discovery may help scientists form a better understanding of human diseases.
Microscopists use a variety of techniques to capture the beauty of their subjects.
Confocal microscopy scans a specimen to create several optical sections of the subject. The images are then stacked to provide an extended depth of field for a three-dimensional reconstruction.
The Köhler illumination technique eliminates uneven lighting in the viewable area of a microscope lens. Fluorescence imaging uses special dyes that are absorbed by a sample to fluoresce color when excited by high intensity lighting, making the sample glow.
By incorporating aesthetic appeal into the ways they present their research, scientists have created images equally suited for a gallery wall as for a scientific journal. Their work reveals the grandeur of life at an infinitesimal scale.
Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps and the pane using existing photographs.
The Life Magnified stamps, issued in panes of 20, are Forever stamps. Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1‑ounce price. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #LifeMagnifiedStamps.
Postal Products
Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.
