CyberRatings.org Announces Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)Test Results for Versa Networks

Versa's ZTNA solution receives Recommended Rating.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRatings.org (CyberRatings), the non-profit entity dedicated to providing confidence in cybersecurity products and services through its research and testing programs, has issued a Recommended Rating for Versa Networks Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution.

CyberRatings tested Versa's ZTNA across multiple use cases to determine how it handled authentication and identity, resource access, routing, policy enforcement, and TLS/SSL 1.2 and 1.3 cipher suites. Both clear text and encrypted traffic were measured for performance. For this test, CyberRatings tested up to 1 Gbps.

Zero Trust is a security model that replaces legacy models that assumes anything inside a network is safe. Trust should never be assumed, and access is granted on a least-privileged basis.

ZTNA offerings help IT teams implement Zero Trust principles. They are based on a user-to-application model and provide secure granular access to internal applications and resources for remote users and devices based on identity, context, and policy. As a result, ZTNA is gaining popularity as a solution that can protect networks from today's threats, especially as multi-cloud use and remote work continue to decentralize IT infrastructure and dissolve the traditional network perimeter.

ZTNA is a component of the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) security model, which integrates multiple security services in a cloud-native platform.

"Versa's ZTNA handled all use cases with ease and proved to be highly consistent and reliable. Their offering should be on everyone's short list," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of CyberRatings.org.

CyberRatings is kicking off a series of ZTNA tests and certifications. A recent announcement from CyberRatings and MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, security and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, outlined a new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Certification Program for MEF technology and service provider members worldwide. The Beta program will begin in August with testing and certification of SD-WAN, followed by SSE Threat Protection and ZTNA. Once the Beta program is completed later this year, certification will be available to the MEF membership at large in Q1 2024.

CyberRatings members can read the report here.

Executives from CyberRatings are attending the Black Hat conference in Las Vegas. To connect, please write to info@cyberratings.org.

About CyberRatings.org

CyberRatings.org is a 501(c) 6 non-profit organization dedicated to providing confidence in cybersecurity products and services through our research and testing programs. We provide enterprises with independent, objective ratings of security product efficacy to make informed decisions. To become a member, visit www.cyberratings.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

