XL Construction Signs Enterprise Agreement with Revizto to Streamline Cross-Team Collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revizto , the industry-leading Integrated Collaboration Platform that streamlines and centralizes project workflows and communication, announced today a new three-year enterprise agreement with XL Construction, a purpose-driven Northern California-based organization focused on building to improve lives.

Revizto is the leading Integrated Collaboration Platform used by professionals from across the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operation (AECO) industry to streamline workflows and communication with all stakeholders in a unified environment throughout the project lifecycle.

XL Construction believes that the landscape of constant change we live in can only be navigated with the right tools, an unbreakable moral compass, and a commitment to teamwork and collaboration. This means embracing transformative technologies without losing sight of humanity.

The company began piloting the Revizto platform to enhance cross-team collaboration amongst all disciplines. After a 10-month pilot and receiving immense positive feedback from the field teams, the company chose to expand its partnership.

"You cannot coordinate in a vacuum if you expect a project to be successful," said Trevor Johnston, Director of Construction Technology for XL Construction. "As we continue to take on larger, more complex work, we have been seeking technology solutions that support more effective collaboration with all stakeholders. Revizto rose to the top as the solution that best enables us to facilitate meaningful dialogue and collaboration with all project participants; makes coordination more efficient; brings in real world conditions through reality capture tools; and, most importantly, is easy to access from anywhere. Having Revizto as our enterprise solution for model coordination and visualization will enable our project teams to be exponentially more collaborative and productive."

XL is committed to delivering a high-quality end product with a collaborative construction process. The planning, collaboration, communication, and execution for each of their projects is focused on the success of the entire team. XL's enterprise agreement with Revizto will enable their teams to invite unlimited cross-functional users into any project to ensure collaboration and communication is streamlined and centralized in one user-friendly platform that can be accessed from any device.

"We knew right from our very first meeting with XL Construction that this was going to be a special team to work with. It would be an understatement to say that our two visions of what construction technology adoption should look like are mutually aligned. Put simply, the folks at XL just get what it takes to be successful. The fact that they knew after just 10 months that Revizto was the platform for them, and then to have the courage to make such a monumental shift in their process at such an early stage, tells you everything you need to know about them as a company." - Greg Keller, Director of North America for Revizto

Revizto and XL Construction's partnership will be highlighted at the upcoming Revizto Field Day on August 10th in San Jose, California. During this free AEC networking event, Trevor Johnston will be presenting "Road to Revizto" - a session outlining XL's overall journey in testing, adopting, and implementing a new platform, to share how you can make this process less intimidating. He will also be sharing best practices that worked for his team in making this a successful and smooth transition. To register or find a Field Day in your area, click here.

About XL Construction

XL Construction is a leading general contractor whose mission is to "build to improve lives." XL partners with today's leaders in life sciences, advanced technology, commercial, civic, healthcare and education sectors to create places that make its communities better. The company's focus and passion for team success has earned it a network of great partners and a reputation for putting people first. XL Construction is consistently ranked among the top general contractors in Northern California. In 2020, the company was named ENR California's 2020 Contractor of the Year and the #1 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area.

About Revizto

Revizto, a Swiss-based company, launched coordination software for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction & Operation (AECO) industry in 2012 and quickly became the fastest-growing Integrated Collaboration Platform. Using gaming technology and cloud solutions, Revizto provides a BIM collaboration platform for 3D and 2D workflows that enables users to work and communicate with all project stakeholders in a unified single environment. The platform is utilized globally for real-time coordination, automated clash detection, and issue tracking throughout the lifecycle of a building or infrastructure project.

Revizto empowers teams to drive accountability, improve timelines and maximize cost-savings by connecting contributors from across platforms, model types and teams, from in-office, on-site, and any device. As a result, thousands of firms around the world are using Revizto to make better decisions and minimize rework.

XL Construction using Revizto to make note of and communicate important items that need to be addressed on their project by templatizing their issue creation, overlaying a 2D drawing, and providing the most context possible to solve issues. (PRNewswire)

