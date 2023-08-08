Veteran Trial Lawyer Amy Ruhland and Team to Launch Austin Office

AUSTIN, Texas and REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF), a national, majority women-owned trial boutique, has announced the launch of its Austin office with veteran trial lawyer Amy L. Ruhland joining the firm as Austin Managing Partner. Ruhland, along with Counsel Ryan Sullivan and Associate Abigail Griffith, were formerly with DLA Piper. They join the firm's Austin Associate Taylor Mauze. As the firm's fifth office nationwide, this milestone reflects the growth of RJLF's Texas practice and its ability to attract exceptional trial lawyers.

Ruhland previously served as a partner in the Litigation, Arbitration, and Investigations group at DLA Piper. She brings more than 20 years of experience representing clients in high-stakes commercial disputes worldwide. Recognized by The Legal 500 US for her litigation prowess, Ruhland is a seasoned first-chair trial lawyer in state and federal courts across the country and has handled appeals to the Texas Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of the United States.

"Amy is an exceptional and seasoned trial lawyer," said RJLF's Deputy Managing Partner, Jennifer Estremera. "Her leadership experience—both in and out of the courtroom—will be an invaluable resource to our clients, our firm, and our enduring commitment to improving diversity in the legal profession. We're so excited for her arrival." Estremera added, "We are particularly pleased to have Ryan and Abigail, who are rising stars, join Amy and Taylor in building our Austin office."

Ruhland's experience spans various areas of complex commercial litigation, including financial services, class actions, mass torts and products liability, bankruptcy, insurance coverage, and trade secrets. Likewise, her practice experience also cuts across a range of sectors—from the pharmaceutical, medical device, and technology sectors to the energy, entertainment, finance, and automotive industries. Her active arbitration practice includes national and international tribunals, including the AAA, JAMS, the ICC, the LCIA, and UNCITRAL.

"As a native Texan, I am honored to help RJLF launch the Austin office and deepen their national trial bench," said Ruhland. "Their nimble and innovative business model always puts clients first, and they truly embody what it takes to advance diversity in our profession. Ryan, Abigail, and I are excited to join the team."

Ryan Sullivan is a highly skilled trial lawyer with nearly a decade of experience in both state and federal courts. He has handled a broad range of commercial disputes, including breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duties, shareholder litigation, misappropriation of trade secrets, and deceptive trade practices. Sullivan graduated from the George Washington University School of Law. Prior to practicing law, he earned his M.S. in urban planning and served as a Presidential Management Fellow with the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). In addition to his practice, Sullivan serves on the board of directors of the Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas.

Abigail (Abby) Griffith's practice focuses on a range of complex commercial litigation, including breach of contract, fraud, real estate, medical malpractice, and administrative procedure matters. A graduate of Baylor University School of Law, she received her M.A. from George Washington University, and her B.A. from Boston University. Griffith served as a legal intern to Judge Bert Richardson of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, as well as Judge Lee Yeakel of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. In addition to her practice, she devotes pro bono services to her community by representing tenants in eviction suits through Volunteer Legal Services of Central Texas.

About Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP

Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF) is an elite national trial firm that handles high-stakes commercial litigation, intellectual property, and white collar disputes. The firm is majority women-owned, reinventing the practice of law without the billable hour in favor of fee arrangements that align client interests. RJLF's attorneys are diverse, exceptionally credentialed, and passionate about trial advocacy. From offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Washington, D.C., Austin, and Atlanta, the firm tries cases and argues appeals throughout the country. For more information, visit www.reichmanjorgensen.com.

