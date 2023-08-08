The Good Housekeeping Institute Awards Eggland's Best with Nutritionist Approved Emblem For Superior Nutrition

Research shows Eggland's Best eggs have superior taste, nutrition and freshness compared to ordinary eggs

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Eggland's Best eggs have been verified for their superior nutrition and presented the Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem after undergoing a thorough evaluation process by the Good Housekeeping Institute's Nutrition Lab. Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 10 times more Vitamin E, 25% less saturated fat and more than double the Omega-3s, due to Eggland's Best proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed.

The creation of the Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem was driven by a commitment to promote healthier living among consumers. This distinguished emblem serves as an empowering tool for individuals striving to embrace a nutritious lifestyle, helping them to confidently identify and select products that align with their health and wellness goals.

"The main goal of The Good Housekeeping Institute is to provide consumers with evidence-based nutrition content that they know they can trust, and ultimately empower them to make informed food choices," said Registered Dietitian Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN, CSO, CDN, Director of the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab. "Through our evaluation, we were able to confirm that Eggland's Best eggs contain superior nutrition, including six times more Vitamin D and 10 times more Vitamin E compared to ordinary eggs, which ensures shoppers are getting those essential nutrients needed for their overall wellness."

The Good Housekeeping Institute's Nutrition Lab diligently evaluates hundreds of food products year-round, adhering to stringent nutritional criteria while also considering factors such as taste, simplicity, convenience and transparency. The products that are selected not only meet consumers' nutritional needs but also elevate their overall shopping experience.

"We are honored that the Good Housekeeping Institute has verified our superior nutrition with the Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "This is a testament to our commitment to providing shoppers with the highest quality eggs that offer superior taste, freshness and nutrition."

"Consumers can reference The Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem when shopping to ensure they are purchasing the most nutritious food options on the market, like Eggland's Best eggs" said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "As a nutritionist, my top recommendation for my clients is always Eggland's Best eggs—not only do they taste great, but they also provide a rich array of essential vitamins and nutrients for families to take on the day!"

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland's Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland's Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland's Best eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Good Housekeeping

Celebrating 137 years, Good Housekeeping (GoodHousekeeping.com) is a leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 53+ million readers to discover genius innovations, delicious ideas, style-savvy trends, compelling news and best-in-class products for their homes, families and themselves. The Good Housekeeping Institute's state-of-the-art labs combined with Good Housekeeping's seasoned editorial talent is unparalleled. Staffed by top engineers, scientists and technology experts, the GH Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for the magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal and the Green Good Housekeeping Seal, which are among the most recognized and trusted consumer icons in the world today. Good Housekeeping, which also has five international editions, is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst Magazines' portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S. inspires and entertains audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 157.4 million readers and site visitors each month — 60% of all millennials and 52% of all Gen Z over the age of 18 (Source: 2021 comScore Multi-Platform © MRI-Simmons (11-21/F21). The company publishes nearly 260 magazine editions and 200 websites around the world. Follow Good Housekeeping on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and on the Inside the Institute blog.

