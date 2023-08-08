EpiBone Announces Chicago Bulls Physician as Advisor

Renowned Orthopedic Surgeon to Advise on Developing Bone and Cartilage

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiBone announced today that Brian J. Cole, MD, MBA, a prestigious orthopedic surgeon, professor and researcher at Rush University Medical Center, will serve as an advisor for EpiBone's work in developing living bone and cartilage for human transplantation.

Dr. Brian J. Cole is a sports medicine expert - treating the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox and Joffrey Ballet.

Dr. Cole is a managing partner at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush in Chicago, specializing in shoulder, elbow and knee surgery. He is known for his work in cartilage restoration and transplantation, and has been named one of the "Top Doctors in America" every year since 2004. An expert in sports medicine, he serves as team physician for the Chicago Bulls basketball team, co-team physician for the Chicago White Sox baseball team and physician for the Joffrey Ballet.

"As a well-regarded figure in the world of orthopedics, Dr. Cole will bring invaluable expertise to our work," says Nina Tandon, Co-Founder and CEO of EpiBone. "Having established himself as a leader in the field of orthopedic restoration, he has devoted his life to solving the same problems we are – enabling people to have healthy, working bones and joints. We are very excited for him to join our team, and look forward to applying his professional guidance across the full spectrum of our work, from product development to clinical trial design."

Dr. Cole leads the Cartilage Research and Restoration Center at Rush, which specializes in the treatment of arthritis in young, active patients. His work centers on replacing damaged cartilage as an alternative to joint replacement, and restoring damaged cartilage by transplanting it from another part of the body or using cartilage from a donor. He has developed several innovative techniques for treating joint conditions and has been named in the top 20 in sports medicine, knee and shoulder specialists repeatedly over the last 5 years, as selected by his peers. His published research spans over 900 publications and 44,000 citations, and he is among the most frequently referenced orthopedic researchers in the world.

His extensive body of work aligns with EpiBone, a company that grows living bone and cartilage grafts from stem cells, and is the world's first company to use stem cells to grow living bone and implant them in patients. EpiBone's proprietary process offers a substitute to traditional methods that rely on implanting cadaver tissues or manmade materials. By harnessing the natural healing ability of cells, the company's products can fully integrate into the surrounding tissue in ways that are not currently possible using inert materials.

"EpiBone's work truly represents what is currently possible in regenerative medicine today," said Dr. Cole. "Their innovative technology and approach to skeletal repair are not just an evolutionary step forward, but a revolutionary leap into the future of orthopedics, and I'm excited to bring my expertise to shape that future."

Dr. Cole also serves as Chairman of Surgery at Rush Oak Park Hospital, and is a Professor at Rush Medical College. He lectures nationally and internationally, and co-hosts a sports medicine radio show and podcast. See Dr. Cole's complete bio.

About EpiBone

EpiBone, Inc. is a privately-held regenerative medicine company focused on skeletal reconstruction. Sitting at the intersection of biology and engineering, the company harnesses the power of cells to create living solutions that become a seamless part of a patient's body. EpiBone is currently developing a pipeline of bone, cartilage, and other skeletal tissue products.

For more information, visit epibone.com.

