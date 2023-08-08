Banorte, with Carlos Hank González and his Board of Directors, Named Best in the Financial Sector in Latin America by Institutional Investor

Grupo Financiero Banorte secured the first place in the financial sector in all the categories it participated in within the Latin America Executive Team ranking by Institutional Investor (according to the publication's classification, which excludes Brazil ).

For the first time, the category of Best Company Board of Directors is evaluated as part of the ranking , and GFNorte takes the first place in th e ranking.

In Mexico , considering companies from all sectors, Grupo Financiero Banorte is recognized for the second consecutive year as the Most Honored Company.

'At Grupo Financiero Banorte, we are proud that the talent of our leaders and teamwork are recognized in such a prestigious ranking as Institutional Investor's ; I have always said that we are the best banking team in Mexico ': Carlos Hank González, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

'This award demonstrates that at Banorte, we are taking steps in the right direction to become the best bank for our investors, clients, and collaborators; I am grateful that they allow us to be the best financial group in Mexico today': Marcos Ramírez Miguel, CEO.

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned American publication Institutional Investor has unveiled its annual Latin America Executive Team ranking, considered the foremost reference and the most important confidence indicator for investors worldwide.

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) secured the top position in all categories of the ranking for financial companies in Latin America (excluding Brazil, according to Institutional Investor's methodology). Furthermore, GFNorte received recognition as the Best Company Board of Directors in the financial sector in Latin America, with Carlos Hank González as their Chairman. Additionally, Banorte has positioned itself among the Most Honored Companies in Mexico for the second consecutive year.

The ranking results are based on the opinions of 1,105 investment professionals from 508 financial services companies. During the survey, participants are asked to rate Boards of Directors, CEOs, CFOs, and Investor Relations professionals, as well as the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategies of companies in their various scopes.

The seven categories in the financial sector ranking at the Latin American level, where Grupo Financiero Banorte secured the first place, are as follows:

Best CEO: Marcos Ramírez Miguel.

Best CFO: Rafael Arana de la Garza .

Best IRO (Investor Relations Officer): Tomás Lozano Derbez .

Best IR Team: GFNorte.

Best IR Program: GFNorte.

Best ESG: GFNorte.

Best Company Board of Directors: GFNorte.

The attributes measured in different categories include credibility, leadership, communication, and commercial and market knowledge, among others.

Carlos Hank González, Chairman of the Board of Grupo Financiero Banorte, stated: "At Grupo Financiero Banorte, we are proud that the talent of our leaders and teamwork are recognized in such a prestigious ranking as Institutional Investor's; I have always said that we are the best banking team in Mexico."

Marcos Ramírez Miguel, CEO of Grupo Financiero Banorte, commented: "This award shows that at Banorte, we are taking the right steps to become the best bank for our investors, clients, and collaborators; I am grateful that they allow us to be the best financial group in Mexico today."

Institutional Investor is an international finance publication with over 50 years of experience, targeting the most influential decision-makers in asset management and banking around the world. For over 30 years, the publication has recognized companies through its global rankings. The integrity and credibility of the ratings it issues have been designated as a standard for measuring excellence.

About Carlos Hank Gonzalez

Carlos Hank González is a seasoned professional in both the business and banking sectors, has amassed a wealth of experience through his numerous high-ranking roles within the industry and his membership on the boards of several notable corporations.

He ascended to the position of Board Chairman for Grupo Financiero Banorte in January 2015, having been a board member since October of the previous year.

In addition to his corporate responsibilities, Carlos Hank González also heads the Banorte Foundation. This non-profit organization is dedicated to providing support to underprivileged communities and promoting progress in various sectors including education, science, medicine, technology, and economic and sustainable development.

He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with a focus on finance, which he obtained from Universidad Iberoamericana.

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) is the largest Mexican financial institution. It offers financial services to individuals and businesses through its banking, brokerage, fund management, insurance, pensions, leasing, factoring, warehousing, portfolio management, and remittance businesses. GFNorte also includes Afore XXI Banorte, the country's largest pension fund administrator by asset management. GFNorte is a publicly traded company listed on the main indicator of the Mexican Stock Exchange, with more than 31,000 employees, 1,159 branches, 10,144 ATMs, 179,989 Point of Sale Terminals, and 19,800 correspondent banking locations.

Víctor Palma Villarreal, Public Affairs Manager, Cell: +52 (55) 8471-7481 / victor.palma.villarreal@banorte.com

