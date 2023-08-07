Unisys Names Kristen Prohl as General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer

Accomplished executive brings decades of senior legal experience and expertise to Unisys

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announced the appointment of Kristen Prohl as the company's general counsel and chief administrative officer, effective immediately. She will report to Unisys Chair and CEO Peter Altabef.

"As an information technology solutions company in an ever-evolving, fast-paced industry, our general counsel and chief administrative officer is a critical role," said Unisys CEO Peter Altabef. "Prohl's deep experience and her proven leadership abilities make her an exceptional addition to our senior leadership team."

Prohl brings more than 20 years of legal experience to Unisys, including senior positions across legal, corporate governance, securities disclosure, compliance, and mergers and acquisitions at various companies. Most recently, she served as vice president, deputy general counsel, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary at ITT Inc.

Prior to her position at ITT, Prohl's roles included associate general counsel and assistant secretary at American International Group, Inc.; senior vice president, chief counsel, corporate law and assistant corporate secretary for CA Technologies; and chief compliance officer — subsequently chief regulatory counsel — for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc. Prohl has served on the board of directors of the Association of Corporate Counsel, Westchester County NY/Southern Connecticut, since 2016.

Earlier in her career, Prohl served as a trial clerk for the United States Tax Court and a corporate law associate at Proskauer Rose L.L.P. She received her J.D. and B.A from the University of Virginia.

