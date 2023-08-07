SAS achieves AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency

SAS uses data, analytics and engagement technologies to help organizations create meaningful interactions with customers

CARY, N.C., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Customer Experience Competency. This differentiates SAS as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting customers with the infrastructure, storage, availability, advanced analytics and decision-making capabilities needed to deliver meaningful digital platform experiences to their consumers.

SAS provides solutions and experiences across channels to accelerate the customer's digital initiatives.

This achievement certifies that SAS is equipped to handle challenges for providing solutions and experiences across channels to meet the end customer in a targeted way to accelerate the customer's digital initiatives.

"SAS is proud to achieve the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency," said Jonathan Moran, Head of Martech Solutions Marketing at SAS. "This designation gives credence to the fact that SAS Customer Intelligence 360 as a solution is well equipped to scale and support all aspects of the digital customer acquisition and retention life cycle for brands around the world."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

SAS® Customer Intelligence solutions aid organizations in speeding time-to-market for customer data activation and engagement, while adhering to privacy, transparency and trust requirements. With a modern, AI-powered, multichannel marketing hub, brands can flexibly create personalized journeys while effectively leveraging resources and maximizing impact. Leveraging AWS, SAS provides scalability to help brands mature over time by increasing data and analytics usage and expanding channel activation capabilities.

Learn more about SAS Martech Solutions.

