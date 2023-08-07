The best-selling "Curly Set" of "Colalia," which has both trends and emotions, is released

Complete the interior with emotional kitchenware.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of SMEs and Startups selected 30 companies to participate in this year's Social Economy Enterprise Growth Support Project on the 18th, and GP Global, a trade company, recently began active marketing activities for the emotional kitchenware brand "Koralia."

GP Global is a brand launched in 2020 and has a solid lineup of cutting boards, cutlery sets, bowls, and pots, starting with the Koralia wooden spoon box, and is currently expanding around e-commerce platforms in more than a dozen countries, including Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and North America.

The newly released "Colalia Cutlery Set" is a bestseller in the brand, and it is the main product that has both durability and design using stainless 430 used in tableware or dental tools due to its sensuous glossy titanium coating and corrosion resistance and glossy properties. This product is designed to be used in a dishwasher to increase the scalability of the product, and it shows an attractive design with ergonomic design and modern and soft curves. In particular, it was highly praised by companies such as restaurants and cafes. With various colors such as black, gold, and silver and low prices, you can choose products that fit the interior of the store without any burden.

Meanwhile, the company said it plans to jointly present the Koralia brand in cooperation with the Korea International Trade Association at the New York Home Living Exhibition (NY NOW) in August 2023.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C8TF6K59

