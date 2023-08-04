Harbour Group's DecksDirect Acquires DIY Home Center

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DecksDirect, a Harbour Group company, has acquired DIY Home Center, LLC ("DIY"), Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

DIY is an online building products distributor focused on deck components and other select exterior building products. DIY offers exceptional and personalized service for every project serving both professional builders and homeowners. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisc.

Mr. Fox commented, "DIY further expands DecksDirect's product offering in the outdoor building products segment in addition to providing access to new customers through multiple distribution channels. Like DecksDirect, DIY has a proven track record of providing excellent customer service."

Mike Hollenstein, CEO of DecksDirect said "We are thrilled to welcome DIY Homecenter to the DecksDirect family of outdoor living products and leading DIY project supply e-commerce platform. The product offerings of the two companies greatly complement each other, and both companies share a commitment to personalized service and fast home delivery. We are excited by the opportunity to grow both brands."

About DecksDirect

DecksDirect is a direct-to-job-site distributor of premium deck products. Through a well-established e-commerce platform, the company offers a uniquely broad line of in-stock products including composite decking, railing, lighting, and other deck accessories. The company is based in Minneapolis, Minn.

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned operations-focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries, including specialty chemicals, outdoor living products, specialty fittings, remote monitoring solutions, control solutions, LED lighting, flow control, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 227 companies in 49 different industries.

