Agoda: Thailand, Indonesia and United States properties lead on Customer Service

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agoda's annual Customer Review Awards returns once again. This year, the digital travel platform recognizes close to 24,000 properties in over 125 markets. Each of which have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service, achieving impressive customer ratings ranking '8' or above.

Asian properties emerge victorious once again, securing the top spot with an impressive representation of close to 18,000 awards given. Following closely in their excellence are Europe and North America in second and third place.

Thailand is crowned this year's market champion with a total of 3,362 winning properties, alongside Indonesia (3,227) and the United States (1,865) in second and third place. Malaysia (1,828), and Vietnam (1,798) saw the biggest jump, previously in 12th and 8th place, to round up the top five.

When looking at destinations, Bali takes the winning spot for consistently offering the best service, with 845 property awards, bunking last year's champions Bangkok down to second place, followed closely by Jakarta, Chiang Mai and new entrants to the top five, Kuala Lumpur which was previously at 16th place in 2022.

"With over 58+ million guest reviews on the platform, Agoda understands the importance these reviews play in providing vital feedback, not only in helping travelers make informed decisions but allowing partners to benchmark their services and gain useful insights to provide better service to our shared customers", said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Supply, Agoda.

Serving as a reliable source, these reviews empower individuals to pinpoint establishments that align with their specific travel requirements. Achieving a rating of 8 or above necessitates a consistent delivery of high-quality experiences. With the travel industry gaining its' momentum again, it's imperative that the focus remains on creating a memorable experience for our valued guests. The awards highlight our victorious partners who exemplify their unwavering dedication and steadfast commitment to providing guests with nothing short of the utmost quality.

The awards celebrate excellence in the industry, evaluating genuine customer reviews based on key criteria - Cleanliness, Facilities, Location, Room comfort, Quality, Service, and Value for Money. Properties are also considered based on their pricing strategy, availability, and their utilization of Agoda's Yield Control System (YCS).

Winners were notified on July 18 via e-mail and Agoda's YCS App. For more information, visit https://www.agoda.com/customerreviewaward to see the full list of Customer Review Award 2023 winners.

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 3.6M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, airport transfers, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 6,600 staff in 31 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

